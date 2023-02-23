 Politics |

5 things to know about James O'Keefe's departure from Project Veritas

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
James O'Keefe
James O'Keefe, founder of Project Veritas, announces his departure from the company in a video posted Feb. 20, 2023. |

James O'Keefe, the founder and longtime president of Project Veritas, a conservative activist organization known for producing undercover videos, has stepped aside after a prolonged conflict with its board of directors. 

O'Keefe, 38, founded Project Veritas in 2011. The organization describes itself as an entity that "investigates and exposes corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud and other misconduct in both public and private institutions to achieve a more ethical and transparent society."

O'Keefe's departure Monday follows the publication of a late January video purporting to show Pfizer executive Jordon Trishton Walker saying the company was considering whether to "mutate" the coronavirus to "preemptively" develop new vaccines for potential variants. The coronavirus has killed millions of people worldwide and has had devastating implications for the global economy since late 2019. 

When O'Keefe confronted Walker about his remarks in the undercover video, a confrontation ensued.

In the past, Project Veritas has reported on Google's "blacklisting" of conservative and Christian media sources, including The Christian Post, by disfavoring such organizations in their algorithms.

O'Keefe's departure has raised several questions and resulted in immense backlash. The following pages highlight five things to know about O'Keefe's departure from Project Veritas. 

Ryan Foley is a reporter for The Christian Post. He can be reached at: ryan.foley@christianpost.com

