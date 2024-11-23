Home News 5 things to know about Pam Bondi, Trump's new AG pick

President-elect Donald Trump announced former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is his choice to serve as attorney general in his forthcoming administration on Thursday after his initial nominee, former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., withdrew his name from consideration.

In addition to serving two terms as the chief law enforcement officer of what is now the third most populous state, the 59-year-old former prosecutor has played a role in legal battles that have gone all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court and also served on Trump's defense team during his first impeachment trial.

The following pages highlight five things to know about Trump's new nominee to lead the U.S. Department of Justice.

