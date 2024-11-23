5 things to know about Pam Bondi, Trump's new AG pick

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
Former Attorney General of Florida Pam Bondi, flanked by Donald Trump Jr (4th L) and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R), speaks to the press outside of the courthouse during former President Donald Trump's trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs, in New York City, on May 21, 2024.
Former Attorney General of Florida Pam Bondi, flanked by Donald Trump Jr (4th L) and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R), speaks to the press outside of the courthouse during former President Donald Trump's trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs, in New York City, on May 21, 2024. | Charly Triballeau / AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump announced former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is his choice to serve as attorney general in his forthcoming administration on Thursday after his initial nominee, former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., withdrew his name from consideration.

In addition to serving two terms as the chief law enforcement officer of what is now the third most populous state, the 59-year-old former prosecutor has played a role in legal battles that have gone all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court and also served on Trump's defense team during his first impeachment trial. 

The following pages highlight five things to know about Trump's new nominee to lead the U.S. Department of Justice. 

Get Our Latest News for FREE

Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know.

Ryan Foley is a reporter for The Christian Post. He can be reached at: ryan.foley@christianpost.com

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you're helping to keep CP's articles free and accessible for everyone.

$25/month$50/quarter$100/yearOne-time

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.