5 things to know about the Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

The jury is set to begin deliberation in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial as the defense and prosecution delivered their closing arguments Monday.

Rittenhouse, now 18, fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 25, 2020. He also injured Gaige Grosskreutz.

Rittenhouse has claimed that he acted in self-defense while prosecutors are charging the teenager with first-degree reckless homicide in the case of Rosenbaum’s death, first-degree intentional homicide for Huber’s death and attempted first-degree homicide for shooting Grosskreutz.

Judge Bruce Schroeder of the Kenosha County Circuit Court, who is overseeing the case, dismissed the charges of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and failure to comply with an emergency order from state or local government.

While both of the dismissed charges would have resulted in Rittenhouse paying fines totaling $400, the teen faces up to 60 years in prison on each of the homicide and attempted homicide charges and a combined total of 25 years in prison on lesser charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Rittenhouse, who lived in Illinois, traveled to Kenosha amid riots following the non-fatal shooting of African American Jacob Blake by police officers that destroyed numerous businesses in the city. He had offered to help owners of multiple car dealerships in Kenosha and provide medical aid to those injured in the protests.

Here are five things to know about the Rittenhouse trial.

1

2

3

4

5

6

Next