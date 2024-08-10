Home News 5 things to know about Tim Walz's faith, church and the ELCA

With Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz becoming the Democratic vice presidential nominee, many are examining his background and faith more closely as he could arguably become the first Lutheran to hold a national executive office.

While Christian conservatives have criticized the 60-year-old Walz as "far-left" in his public policy stances, progressive Christians have embraced Vice President Kamala Harris' selection, who attends a church affiliated with progressive mainline Protestant Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Here are five things to know about Walz's faith, church and denomination.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe