Home News 7 people who predicted Trump's victory

Former President Donald Trump defeated Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris to become the president-elect in what many have called a “historic political comeback.”

In the months and days leading up to Election Day, many columnists, political strategists, commentators and polling organizations offered predictions on who would win.

Some relied on polling data, others used a complex assortment of social and political indicators, while others simply believed that their preferred candidate ran a flawless campaign.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Here's a list of seven people who predicted that Trump would win the election to become the 47th president of the United States and the second president to win a non-consecutive second term in office. They include a widely respected election predictor, a former adviser to Bill Clinton and a conservative columnist.