7 people who predicted Trump's victory

By Michael Gryboski, Mainline Church Editor Twitter
Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump points to his wife, former U.S. first lady Melania Trump during an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, early on Nov. 6, 2024.
Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump points to his wife, former U.S. first lady Melania Trump during an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, early on Nov. 6, 2024. | JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump defeated Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris to become the president-elect in what many have called a “historic political comeback.”

In the months and days leading up to Election Day, many columnists, political strategists, commentators and polling organizations offered predictions on who would win.

Some relied on polling data, others used a complex assortment of social and political indicators, while others simply believed that their preferred candidate ran a flawless campaign.

Get Our Latest News for FREE

Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know.

Here's a list of seven people who predicted that Trump would win the election to become the 47th president of the United States and the second president to win a non-consecutive second term in office. They include a widely respected election predictor, a former adviser to Bill Clinton and a conservative columnist.

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you're helping to keep CP's articles free and accessible for everyone.

$25/month$50/quarter$100/yearOne-time

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Most Popular

More Articles