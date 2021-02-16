8 companies that made changes to reduce sexual exploitation 8 companies that made changes to reduce sexual exploitation

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation has released a report highlighting actions taken by major corporations to address concerns about children’s access to pornographic material on the internet.

On Feb. 9, which is Safer Internet Day, NCOSE detailed “victories to celebrate” in the organization’s battle against organizations that “prop up sexual exploitation through their platforms or services.” NCOSE puts together a Dirty Dozen List every year, documenting the worst offenders and urging people to take action to convince the companies to change their behavior.

In its Tuesday report, NCOSE highlighted that eight companies it had previously singled out on Dirty Dozen lists had taken actions to address their concerns. Here are the eight companies that have made strides that NCOSE describes as Dirty Dozen List 2020 Victories.