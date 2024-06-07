Home News 9 NFL teams that are not celebrating pride month on social media

Nine National Football League teams have refrained from mentioning LGBT pride month on social media this year after other companies have experienced financial consequences as a result of their promotion of LGBT ideology.

Seven days into June, which LGBT activists recognize as LGBT pride month every year, slightly more than one-quarter of the NFL teams haven't made any reference to the occasion. In the past, professional sports teams and other notable corporations have taken a lot of heat for wholeheartedly embracing it.

NFL teams whose X accounts have not brought up anything related to pride month in the past week are: Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans.

The Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have all sent out at least one tweet acknowledging pride month.

Additionally, the Green Bay Packers sent out a tweet Tuesday declaring “Football is for everyone” but did not explicitly mention pride month, while the Jacksonville Jaguars sent out a similar post.

In addition to posting a tweet acknowledging the first day of pride month, the Los Angeles Chargers changed their profile picture on X to the team’s logo emblazoned in the rainbow colors that have come to symbolize LGBT ideology. The Philadelphia Eagles also changed the profile picture on their X account to a picture of the team’s eagle logo bathed in rainbow colors, while the Washington Commanders now have a profile picture on X of their “W” logo in rainbow colors.

The Commanders also sent out a tweet at the beginning of pride month, like most of the other teams have done. The Detroit Lions plugged the team’s “Pride Month apparel collection” in a June 1 tweet.

The handful of NFL teams opting not to promote pride month, at least so far, comes as major companies’ embrace of LGBT ideology has led to backlash among the American public. A survey from Bloomberg published last year found that “references to ‘Pride Month’ in filings, presentations and transcripts from April to June at more than 900 of the largest US companies dropped almost 40% from this time last year, the first decline in five years.”

One of the most notable examples of a company experiencing financial losses as a result of its promotion of LGBT ideology is Target, which saw its stock plummet last year after the big box store plugged an LGBT Pride collection and a “tuck-friendly” swimsuit designed to make it easier for trans-identified men to conceal their genitalia while wearing women’s swimsuits. Target lost $9.3 billion in market value and recorded a 12.6% drop in stocks as a result of backlash to its efforts to advance LGBT ideology.