MLB team's 'Pride Night' ticket sales to benefit groups funding trans surgeries, drugs for kids

Detroit Tigers fans attending Wednesday's game at Comerica Park are being urged to donate to organizations that push puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and perform body mutilating surgeries on youth who suffer from gender confusion as part of the team's celebration of "Pride Night."

The Major League baseball team, which is based in Michigan’s largest city, is hosting the so-called pride night during its home game against the Minnesota Twins to celebrate the first day of June, what LGBT activists recognize as “Pride Month.”

“Join us for an exciting night at Comerica Park as the Tigers celebrate our Pride community partners, friends, families, and more!” a description of the event reads. “Each ticket purchased through this link will receive an exclusive Pride T-shirt! (while supplies last).”

Fans seeking to purchase a ticket for Wednesday’s game are also being informed that “at check out, you’ll also have a chance to support a local Pride organization of your choice.”

Among the LGBT organizations that baseball fans are being urged to send money to via the checkout page is the Ruth Ellis Center which claims to provide “transition care for transgender youth” as one of its “integrated primary health services” to “lesbian, gay, bi-attractional, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ+) youth, and young adults.”

The group put together a 25-minute video promoting “gender affirming care,” with one medical professional claiming that experimental puberty blockers are “medically necessary” and derided those who oppose allowing children younger than 18 to undergo life-changing cosmetic surgeries without first obtaining consent from a parent or guardian as “outdated.”

While the video claims that performing elective surgeries such as breast amputations and castration as cosmetic procedures that are supported by major medical institutions, the American College of Pediatricians is a dissenting voice in the medical community. The organization has warned that “there is not a single long-term study to demonstrate the safety or efficacy of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries for transgender-believing youth.”

The American College of Pediatricians identified “osteoporosis, mood disorders, seizures, cognitive impairment” and sterility as potential side effects of puberty-blocking drugs and cross-sex hormones. The group maintained that cross-sex hormones can lead to “an increased risk of heart attacks, stroke, diabetes, blood clots and cancers.”

Other organizations that Tigers fans are being encouraged to donate to also provide so-called sex-change surgeries and cross-sex hormones for youth suffering from gender dysphoria. Corktown Health, which describes itself as an “LGBTQ focused primary health care center,” lists “gender affirming care (hormone therapy)” as one of the services it offers.

PFLAG of Detroit, another LGBT advocacy group Tigers fans are being urged to donate to, cites a publication titled The Standards of Care for Gender Identity Disorders as a resource that “offers recommendations for the provision of sex reassignment procedures and services.”

Other LGBT advocacy organizations that ticket sales for the Pride Night game will be going to support include: Trans Sista of Color Project, Stand With Trans, LGBT Detroit, SAGE Detroit, Affirmations, Motor City Pride, Equality Michigan, Fair Michigan, LGBT Chamber Fund and Out Loud Choir.

The Detroit Tigers' pride night isn't the only example of Major League baseball facing criticism for taking far-left political positions. Last year, the organization was slammed for moving the annual All-Star game out of Atlanta, Georgia, to protest the state’s new election law that critics derided as voter suppression but has actually led to increased voter turnout.

Last week’s primary election for state and federal races, which took place after the passage of the law that strengthened voter identification requirements for mail-in ballots while expanding early voting opportunities, saw a record amount of early voting. The Georgia Secretary of State’s office reported a 168% increase in early voting compared to the 2018 primary election and a 212% jump in early voting compared to the 2020 primary election, which featured a hotly contested Democratic presidential primary.

Overall, turnout exceeded 2018 levels in both the Democratic and Republican primary elections. In the Republican primary for governor, where incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp faced off against former Sen. David Perdue, unofficial returns show more than 1.2 million voters cast ballots. By contrast, four years earlier, when several candidates were vying for an open seat, about half as many Georgians (607,441) voted in the Republican gubernatorial primary.

More than 700,000 Georgians voted in the Democratic gubernatorial primary, where 2018 nominee Stacey Abrams ran unopposed. In 2018, which featured a much more competitive race, around 555,000 Georgians cast ballots in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

A more recent example of liberal political activism in baseball involves San Francisco Giants Manager Gabe Kapler. Kapler announced that he would no longer stand for the National Anthem when it's played at the beginning of baseball games following the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, although he did stand for the Anthem on Memorial Day.