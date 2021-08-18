'Abject failure,' 'shameful afront': Christian leaders react to Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

Faith leaders and Christian organizations are among the many reacting as turmoil continues to engulf Afghanistan due to the Taliban’s takeover of large portions of the country.

The world was horrified to see the videos of desperate Afghans trying to cling to a departing plane at Kabul's airport, some falling to their death. The Taliban takeover has caused concern for the fate of women and minorities who fear enslavement, rape or execution.

President Joe Biden gave a speech to the nation Monday on the Taliban’s rapid capture of parts of the Middle Eastern country following a pullout of the United States military presence. The president told the American people he is “deeply saddened by the facts we now face.” But he stood by his decision to pull remaining U.S. troops after nearly two decades of involvement that began shortly after the 9/11 terror attacks that killed thousands of Americans.

Over the weekend, as the terrorist group began to take control of the capital city of Kabul, the president of Afghanistan fled the country. Following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul, the U.S. deployed an additional 1,000 American troops to help evacuate Americans in addition to the 5,000 deployed last week.

The following pages include reactions from evangelical pastors, grassroots leaders and faith-based refugee resettlement organizations to the dire situation in Afghanistan.