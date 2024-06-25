Home News Historic Abyssinian Baptist Church names Rev. Kevin R. Johnson as new senior pastor

Abyssinian Baptist Church, the renowned black Baptist congregation founded in New York City more than 200 years ago, has announced the selection of the Rev. Kevin R. Johnson of Dare to Imagine Church in Philadelphia as its next senior pastor following a contentious dispute for the job left vacant by the late Rev. Calvin O. Butts III.

In a statement to The Christian Post, the church, which was sued earlier this year by a woman who sought to become the congregation’s first female pastor, announced that Johnson will begin his duties at the church in mid-July, ensuring that the church’s long line of male pastors remains unbroken.

“Abyssinian Baptist Church has selected a senior pastor who will help preserve the history and legacy of one of the nation’s most respected black churches, while also leading it into this next generation,” LaToya Evans, a spokesperson of the church with the LEPR Agency, said in a statement.

“It has been a lengthy and thorough search and selection process where integrity, fairness, faith and inclusivity have been paramount, and the church has selected a celebrated candidate who will carry out Abyssinian’s mission as its 21st pastor.”

Reacting to his selection, Johnson said he was grateful for the opportunity to serve and humbled by it as well.

“With profound gratitude, I humbly accept God’s call to serve as Abyssinian Baptist Church’s 21st senior pastor,” he said in a statement. “This sacred responsibility fills my family and me with joy. Abyssinian is not just a church — it’s our spiritual home, and I’m honored to build upon its rich legacy. Together, we will advance God’s kingdom, serve our community by God’s grace, impact the world, and shape Abyssinian's next glorious chapter.”

Johnson and his wife, Kimya, who's a corporate attorney and serves as vice president of the church’s board of directors, founded Dare to Imagine Church, Inc. in November 2014 in their living room with just 20 people. They have been married for nearly 27 years with three children.

Abyssinian Baptist Church’s top job opened up on Oct. 28, 2022, when Butts, died from pancreatic cancer after leading the church for three decades.

The Rev. Eboni Marshall Turman, a Yale Divinity School professor who made history when she became the youngest pastor ordained at Abyssinian in 2007, had hoped to make history again as the church’s first female pastor after Butts’ death.

When she wasn’t named as a finalist for the position by the church’s search committee, Turman filed a federal lawsuit accusing the church and its search committee of gender discrimination, the AP reported.

The church said more than 40 candidates from diverse backgrounds across age, gender, and sexual orientations were considered for the senior pastor role. The Pulpit Search Committee considered applicants with a proven record of at least 12 to 15-plus years of successful church leadership; had pastoral experience as a senior pastor; a Master of Divinity degree and/or preferably, a doctorate degree from an accredited theological seminary. The candidates also had to have experience managing complex religious organizations.

Johnson grew Dare to Imagine Church, Inc., from 20 people in his home to a congregation of now more than 1,500. He also serves as the founder, president and CEO of Dare to Imagine Community Development Corporation. He is a graduate of Morehouse College, Columbia University and Union Theological Seminary.