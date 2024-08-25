Home News Man accused of killing Texas pastor ordered to stop sending letters to court

Mytrez Woolen, the 25-year-old man charged with the capital murder of Pastor Mark McWilliams during a 2021 church shooting in Texas, has been ordered by the court to cease sending letters that outline his version of events leading to the pastor’s death.

Prosecutors in Smith County stated Friday that Woolen, who's awaiting trial set for Sept. 16, has sent multiple letters to the 7th District Court and the district attorney’s office. These communications have prompted the state to request a scene reconstruction to challenge Woolen’s narrative, as detailed by Assistant District Attorney Heath Chamness, CBS 19 reported.

Woolen’s attorney, Jeff Haas, said the defense has advised him against contacting the court or DA’s office directly. Judge Kerry Russell told Woolen that any letters sent could be viewed by the prosecution if channeled through his lawyers.

In 2021, Woolen was charged after a fatal confrontation at Starrville Methodist Church in Winona, where he fatally shot McWilliams and injured another church member, William “Mike” Sellars.

The tragic events began when Woolen, evading police after a separate incident involving a firearm, sought refuge in the church. Pastor McWilliams, preparing for Sunday service, confronted Woolen, who was armed and demanded the pastor’s vehicle keys. A struggle ensued during which Woolen disarmed and fatally shot McWilliams and then fled in a stolen pickup truck. He was arrested after the vehicle was disabled by ONSTAR on Interstate 20.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith earlier recounted that Woolen had been chased by police after brandishing a weapon the day before the shooting. His escape into the woods ended at the church where the deadly encounter took place.

The pastor’s wife, Rosemary, injured during the incident, and Sellars, who survived the shooting, have both provided accounts that corroborated the violent series of events leading to the pastor’s death.

“Our hearts are with the victims and the families of those killed or injured in this terrible tragedy,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement at the time. “I am grateful for the law enforcement officers who apprehended the suspect, and I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for those affected by this horrific shooting. The State of Texas is working closely with first responders and local officials to ensure that justice is served and that the Starrville community has the resources it needs during this time.”

Despite his actions, the state has opted not to seek the death penalty due to Woolen’s diagnosed mental illness. His competency to stand trial was recently reaffirmed after treatment at Vernon State Hospital, allowing the case to proceed, according to KLTV.