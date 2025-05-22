'Act of evil': Christians react to murder of Israeli Embassy staff

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
A man draped in the Israeli flag, bearing a cross and the name 'Jesus' at its center, gestures as Metropolitan Police officers secure the area outside the Capital Jewish Museum following a shooting that left two people dead in Washington, D.C., in the early hours of May 22, 2025. Two Israeli embassy staffers were shot dead late Wednesday, May 21, outside a Jewish museum in Washington by a gunman who shouted 'free, free Palestine,' authorities said, with U.S. officials and Israeli diplomats expressing shock and outrage over the killings.
Christian leaders and advocacy groups in the United States have offered their condolences after two Israeli Embassy staffers were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night.

The victims, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, were identified by The Times of Israel as a “couple about to be engaged.” 

The shooting happened at an event hosted by the American Jewish Committee. The attack appeared to be religiously motivated, as the 30-year-old suspect, Elias Rodriguez, reportedly shouted “free, free Palestine!” while in custody. 

The shooting comes at a time of concern over antisemitism in the U.S. following the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack in Israel perpetrated by the Hamas terror organization and the ensuing Israeli military offensive in Gaza.

Religious leaders expressed solidarity with Israel and the Jewish people as they mourned the loss of the Israeli Embassy staffers. Here are six reactions to Wednesday’s shooting. 

