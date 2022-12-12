Father Michael Pfleger cleared of sex abuse allegation, reinstated to ministry: ‘Good to be home’

Chicago priest Father Michael Pfleger, known for his social and political activism, has been cleared of sexual abuse allegations leveled against him earlier this year which prompted his placement on leave from ministry in October.

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago announced Saturday that the 73-year-old Pfleger has been reinstated as senior pastor of the Faith Community of St. Sabina.

"The Review Board has concluded that there is no reason to suspect Father Pfleger is guilty of these allegations," wrote Cupich to the St. Sabina congregation.

"I now inform you that I am reinstating Father Pfleger to his position of senior pastor of the Faith Community of St. Sabina, effective immediately."

The cardinal noted that the past few months have "taken a great toll" on the congregation and Pfleger but assured a commitment to "do everything possible to see that his good name is restored."

"I ask that this letter be read at all the Masses this coming weekend, posted both as a hard copy in the Church and an electronic copy on your parish webpage," Cupich added.

The archdiocese put Pfleger on leave in response to allegations he sexually abused a minor over 30 years ago. Per the archdiocese's policies, the allegation against Pfleger was also reported to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and law enforcement.

Pfleger was previously accused of abuse in January 2021 by two brothers who claimed the priest had abused them over 40 years ago. But after a five-month investigation, Pfleger was cleared of wrongdoing.

On Sunday, Pfleger oversaw mass at St. Sabina, telling those gathered for worship that "it's good to be home." He declared there isn't anything "like being with the fellowship of the believers."

During the service, Pfleger thanked the congregation for supporting him through the investigation.

"I thank you and apologize for the hurt and the pain that you had to go through also," said Pfleger. "I thank you for standing by me and believing in me, that you know who I am."

Pfleger, who became a national figure in 2008 for his support of Barack Obama's presidential candidacy, said he received encouragement and support from the likes of Bernice King, Cornel West, Louis Farrakhan, Harry Belafonte, the Rev. William Barber and the Rev. Jeremiah Wright.

He contends some people and groups are "trying to destroy" him, adding that he's received "threats for years" and that he's "used to people hating on me."