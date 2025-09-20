Share

Activist sounds alarm on transgender chaos inside women's prisons

By Billy Hallowell, Contributor
Amie Ichikawa
Amie Ichikawa | The Christian Post

Amie Ichikawa, founder of Woman to Woman, details how California’s SB 132 — the Transgender Respect, Agency and Dignity Act — has allowed men who self-identify as female to be housed in women’s prisons.

She believes this has created dangerous and traumatic conditions for incarcerated women. From firsthand reports of sexual assaults to the spiritual and emotional toll on inmates, Ichikawa explains why she started her advocacy group and how faith fuels her work. She will be featured in The Christian Post's “Unmasking Gender Ideology” event at Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Sept. 24, where she will share more about this story.

