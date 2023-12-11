Home Entertainment Actor Noah James says ‘The Chosen’ taught him to surrender

An actor in the hit series “The Chosen” says his time on set has taught him the importance of surrendering to the things he cannot control.

Noah James, who plays Jesus' disciple Andrew, told The Christian Post that he's learned to surrender.

"It was a really hard season to film,” James told CP. “Not just the content, but just the circumstances of filming it. It was crazy hot. We're out in the sun all day, and it gets tough. It starts to wear on you."

"It's more rewarding having gone through the difficult journey because you gave it your all, and I think something that I took away from the show last season and this season in the filming of it, as me, Noah the actor, last season I was about to get married. All the complications we had, COVID complication, the weather complications, all this stuff kept pushing the schedule back and back and back.”

James got married during the filming of season three, but due to all of the delays in filming, he thought he’d have a scheduling conflict.

"The ability to surrender was not something that I came into 'The Chosen' with that ability to do,” James told CP. “So I'm learning when best to let go of things that you can't control and surrender. That certainly helped me through some of the difficult moments in season four.

"Learning how to grow in that way and be OK with letting go is certainly a part of 'The Chosen.' That's one of the cool things about the show: each character has their own things that they're struggling with or dealing with, and we're watching them grow and sometimes take two steps forward, one step back, or maybe four steps back, 10 steps back, and try to find their way back to where they were and into growth. I just think that ‘The Chosen’ does a really good job of that."

James credited Dallas Jenkins, the series' writer, with encouraging him to surrender in his time of anxiousness.

Although season four will be a heavy one, the Hollywood actor, who has been in several mainstream series, including “Shameless” and “The Gilmore Girls,” said the next installment of the series will also be a fun one.



In February 2024, “The Chosen” will show an entire season in theaters before becoming available to stream.

Distributed by Fathom Events, the groundbreaking drama will kick off with a two-week run of Episodes 1-3 on Feb. 1, 2024, followed by Episodes 4-6 on Feb. 15 and Episodes 7-8 on Feb. 29. After the whole season runs in theaters, it will be available on streaming platforms and “The Chosen” app for free as it always has been.

Fathom Events is also partnering with “The Chosen” to release “Christmas With The Chosen: Holy Night” in theaters from Dec. 12–17.