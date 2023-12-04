7 Christmas movies for families to watch this season

By Jeannie Ortega Law, Christian Post Reporter Twitter
2023 Christmas movies

Faith-filled films continue to dominate Hollywood and surpass movie critics' expectations.

Jesus Revolution” kicked off the year by surpassing $50 million at the box office, followed by the Angel Studio's produced “Sound of Freedom” which reached the coveted No. 1 spot at the box office for its July 4th release.

More recently, “After Death” became the top-grossing documentary since 2019 and the top-grossing faith-based documentary of all time. This Christmas season many more faith-inspired films are hitting theaters and streaming platforms.

The following pages list 7 holiday films to watch this Christmas season.

Jeannie Ortega Law is a reporter for The Christian Post. Reach her at: jeannie.law@christianpost.com She's also the author of the book, What Is Happening to Me? How to Defeat Your Unseen Enemy Follow her on Twitter: @jlawcp Facebook: JeannieOMusic

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you're helping to keep CP's articles free and accessible for everyone.

$25/month$50/quarter$100/yearOne-time

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Free Religious Freedom Updates

Join thousands of others to get the FREEDOM POST newsletter for free, sent twice a week from The Christian Post.

Most Popular

Free Religious Freedom Updates

A religious liberty newsletter that is a must-read for people of faith.

More In Entertainment