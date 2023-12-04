7 Christmas movies for families to watch this season
Faith-filled films continue to dominate Hollywood and surpass movie critics' expectations.
“Jesus Revolution” kicked off the year by surpassing $50 million at the box office, followed by the Angel Studio's produced “Sound of Freedom” which reached the coveted No. 1 spot at the box office for its July 4th release.
More recently, “After Death” became the top-grossing documentary since 2019 and the top-grossing faith-based documentary of all time. This Christmas season many more faith-inspired films are hitting theaters and streaming platforms.
The following pages list 7 holiday films to watch this Christmas season.
