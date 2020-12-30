Actor Tom Selleck leaves $2,020 tip at NYC restaurant with 'sincere hope' for a better year Actor Tom Selleck leaves $2,020 tip at NYC restaurant with 'sincere hope' for a better year

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Emmy award-winning actor Tom Selleck decided to pay it forward and join a challenge that encouraged him to leave a $2,020 tip at a New York City restaurant ahead of the new year.

Selleck’s “Blue Bloods” TV son, Donnie Wahlberg, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share Selleck’s generosity.

"I found out that my TV Dad [Tom Selleck] has generously accepted the #2020TipChallenge at Elios Upper East Side! Love ya dad," Wahlberg tweeted. "I didn’t start it but I’m proud to be part of it. To those who gave even the smallest extra amount this year — THANK YOU."

Along with his gratitude, Wahlberg shared photos of the tip and a note Selleck left for the person who served him while there.

"For Elios, I am honoring my friend Donnie Wahlberg's 'tip challenge' with my sincere hope for a better 2020. Thank you all," Selleck’s note read.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

I found out that my TV Dad #TomSelleck has generously accepted the #2020TipChallenge at Elios Upper East Side!



Love ya dad.



I didn’t start it but I’m proud to be part of it. To those who gave even the smallest extra amount this year — THANK YOU.#spreadloveandlovewillspread pic.twitter.com/1NcEswVbsO — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) December 24, 2020

According to People magazine Selleck "never mentioned” the large tip to Wahlberg despite the fact that the two of them have "done three ["Blue Bloods"] dinner scenes since he did it, and he never told me."

Wahlberg first announced the "2020 tip challenge" on Jan. 1 of this year. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, the actor’s wife, kicked things off when she posted a photo on social media which showed that Wahlberg gave a $2,020 tip on a receipt for a $78 meal to an IHOP server in their hometown of St. Charles, Illinois.

McCarthy Wahlberg gushed that her husband was "starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is."

The “2020 Tip Challenge” reportedly started at the top of 2020 in Michigan, when a server at Thunder Bay River Restaurant was given $2,020 tip on a $23 bill.

“The Masked Singer” host also joined in on the challenge after her husband and other celebrities. While on vacation in Anguilla with James Corden and Adele, pop star Harry Styles gave his server a $2,020 tip.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit