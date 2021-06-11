Agnostic actress apologizes to Kirk Cameron for judging his faith; actor responds

Celebrity Adrianne Curry, a self-professed agnostic, recently took to social media to offer outspoken Christian actor Kirk Cameron an apology for judging his conversion to God.

In a June 6 Facebook post, Curry directed a lengthy message to the former “Growing Pains” actor. She admitted that she was taught by “godless people” in Hollywood to despise Cameron “simply because he found God.”

“I sneered at the mention of his name,” she wrote on her post, “because my agnostic beliefs set me above all others in my infinite godless greatness. When I really ask myself why I did so, my only truthful answer is that I was surrounded by godless people who fancied themselves better than anyone and everyone who had faith in anything besides their own selfish selves.”

The season one “America’s Next Top Model” winner revealed that the industry told her "that anyone who was anything besides Muslim, atheist, agnostic, gay, etc., was very bad and stupid.”

The 38-year-old went on to say she harbored those feelings against Cameron for quite some time until she decided to check some things online about him. After watching an interview with the evangelist, her perspective changed.

“Recently, I watched an interview with the guy,” she wrote. “He came off as very humble and incredibly likable. I watched a few more. Loyal to his wife, a family man, a former atheist who found some meaning in life. He just comes off as a good dude.”

The now-retired actress admitted she felt bad for judging Cameron and disclosed that she used to find anyone who held a different worldview “intolerable."

“Sorry, dude,” she continued in her apology. “I walked with the flock of sheep who told me what to hate and what to like without question.”

As of Friday morning, Curry's post had more than 29,000 likes, nearly 4,000 shares and over 5,000 comments, including one from Cameron himself.

The actor said he was “genuinely grateful” for Curry's kind words and shared more of his testimony with her.



“I was really inspired by your honesty and transparency and humble ‘admission,’” Cameron wrote. “While I don’t think I deserve your kind comments, I am genuinely grateful for your generosity in writing this."



After losing his “faith in atheism at 18,” Cameron said that he asked the “maker of all the beautiful and purposeful things I saw in the world” and universe “to help me understand the truth about it all.”



“I too, as a young man on top of all the Teen-Beat world in Hollywood, thought I was bigger and better than a made-up god-crutch,” he continued. “But I too was just following the herd of sheep, running with those who wanted to see themselves as too smart to believe or trust in God. I kept denying God’s existence... but then, thankfully, I ran out of excuses. I didn’t find God in Babylon; He wasn’t lost. I was lost, and He found me. Blessing to you on your journey.”



Cameron has often shared his testimony of going from an atheist to an unashamed Christian evangelist.

He previously defended the right of atheists to disbelieve in God as a part of their religious liberty, which he says is just as important to agnostics as believers.

“If you have religious liberty, which allows you to be here in the U.S. and practice your faith according to the dictates of your conscience under law, you can be an atheist without worrying that you’re going to be thrown in prison for that,” he said back in 2017.