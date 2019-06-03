Actress Stacey Dash: I was about to get an abortion, God told me to keep my son

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

A Hollywood actress is recounting how God spoke to her as she was about to undergo an abortion and instead chose life.

In a Saturday People magazine interview, Stacey Dash, who is best known for her role in the movie Clueless, spoke about her past, noting how she was first molested when she was four years old while living in South Bronx. During her teen years she used cocaine and other drugs and was physically abused. At times she considered suicide and wound up pregnant.

“I couldn’t find happiness,” Dash said.

“It got to a point where I didn’t even want to live anymore. The voice in my head was saying, ‘There’s nothing here for you.'”

Before she became pregnant she was in an abusive relationship.

“He would punch me in my body, my legs, my chest, anything that could be covered,” Dash explained.

“But part of me felt like I deserved it because what I was coming from was no better. I didn’t have an identity. That’s why I fight for women and people in the inner cities today. I want them to know it will get better.”

She ultimately ended that relationship and started dating musician Christopher Williams and became pregnant.

“When I got pregnant, I was doing a lot of drugs and I didn’t want to live. I wanted to die. I was going to have an abortion. I was crying and I said to God, ‘Please tell me what to do,’" Dash told the magazine.

"And God told me, ‘Keep your son.’ I ripped the IV out of my arm and I said, ‘I’m keeping my son.’”

Dash, who is African-American, has spoken up about abortion in recent years. In October she blasted abortion giant Planned Parenthood for targeting black women for abortions.

“I am so sick of hearing Planned Parenthood and their abortion allies on the Left claim to be pro-women and pro-minorities. The facts just don’t back up their boasts. If you are so pro African American communities, Planned Parenthood, stop targeting black women and aborting our children,” the actress wrote on her blog at Patheos in October 2015.

Dash has written about being ostracized from Hollywood because of her conservative views.

“When you get stuff for free, you have no self-worth. When you have no self-worth, you become depressed, addicted and either abused or an abuser. This is what perpetuates the cycle of violence in inner cities. We don’t need free stuff. We need opportunities,” she told People about how the drug culture shaped her perspective on social welfare programs.

The son she almost aborted, Austin, is now 25. She also has a daughter, Lola, who is 12. The actress does not hide her past from her kids.

“The best way to protect my children is to be honest with them,” Dash said.

“I let them know that I survived. I’m not a victim. And there is nothing they can’t overcome.”

Dash's testimony is not the not the only one to appear in recent months about a last minute decision to not go through with an abortion.

In a December Fox & Friends interview, actress Ashley Bratcher, who portrayed Abby Johnson in the movie "Unplanned," recounted how after she accepted the role and had begun filming on the set, her mother told her over the phone that she was almost aborted.

"I was in the clinic, on the table and the nurse was very pregnant and she came in to examine me. And I got really sick to my stomach and I knew I couldn't do it," her mother told her, "and I got up and I walked out and I chose you."

Bratcher said: "It blows my mind that I never knew that about myself until after I had stepped into this role to play Abby Johnson and tell one of the greatest pro-life stories of all time."