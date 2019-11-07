Al Mohler accepts nomination for Southern Baptist Convention president

Southern Baptist Theological Seminary President Albert Mohler Jr. has been nominated for president of the Southern Baptist Convention, in an election that will be held next June.

Pastor H.B. Charles Jr. of Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Florida, took to Twitter last week to express his “prayerful intention” to Mohler.

“Our times are filled with serious challenges from our culture, along with incredible opportunities for gospel witness. I believe @albertmohler is the statesman leader we need at this precise moment,” tweeted Charles.

“Southern Baptists know and trust @albertmohler. He’s a proven leader in our convention, capable of uniting us behind our shared commitment to biblical truth and the urgency of the Great Commission.”

Charles also called for the SBC to stand united and “boldly for Christ,” adding that Mohler could “lead us forward in that unity.”

Mohler responded to the nomination on Twitter, stating that he was willing to accept the nomination come next year’s convention.

“I would be honored to serve Southern Baptists in any way, and would do anything I can to lead and serve faithfully and well,” tweeted Mohler.

In an interview with the Baptist Press, Mohler added: “All my life, I have sought to serve whenever asked by my denomination, and I would hope, if elected, to serve in a way that would unite Southern Baptists, strengthen our work together, add energy to our evangelism, and keep our hearts set on taking the [G]ospel to the nations,” Mohler told BP.

Brent Hobbs, pastor of New Song Fellowship in Virginia Beach, Virginia, wrote on the website SBC Voices that many consider Mohler “a good choice to navigate what may be a difficult year with the 2020 national presidential election coming up.”

“For many, Mohler seems a logical choice as he’s been one of the most prominent leaders in the SBC for many years now and has not yet served as president of the convention,” wrote Hobbs.

A theologian and minister, Mohler oversees a regular podcast on cultural and political issues called "The Briefing" and has appeared on several news programs.

The current SBC President is J.D. Greear, lead pastor of Summit Church in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, who was elected in June 2018 with 69 percent of the vote.