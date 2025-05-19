Home News Jamal Roberts, who grew up singing in church, crowned ‘American Idol’ season 23 winner

Jamal Roberts, a 27-year-old physical education teacher from Meridian, Mississippi, was crowned the "American Idol" Season 23 winner on Sunday night, capturing America's vote with his powerhouse vocals and gospel roots.

Roberts' win came during a live finale that featured final performances from the top three contestants — Roberts, John Foster and Christian mom Breanna Nix — and marked the biggest finale vote in the show's history, according to host Ryan Seacrest.

Roberts sang his original single "Heal," a cover of a Tom Odell track released through Idol, and performed a duet with Jelly Roll. The performance secured him the coveted $250,000 cash prize and a recording contract with Hollywood Records/19 Recordings.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Foster was named runner-up, while Nix, a Christian artist and Texas mom of two who frequently praised God during her run, finished in third place.

Roberts, who began singing in church as a toddler, told Billboard in April that he grew up surrounded by gospel music, hymns and soul.

"My grandparents found out I could sing, and I started singing in church and [covering] the Temptations and Michael Jackson," he said. "I had a granddaddy on my dad's side who was a bishop, and a grandad on my mom's side was a deacon, so I was in church every time the door opened."

Roberts auditioned for "Idol" twice; once as a teenager, when he was told he needed more training, and again this season, when he returned better prepared.

"I didn't get defeated," Roberts said. "I never gave up. I took the 'no.' I've always been able to take constructive criticism and use it for my gain, and try again."

Roberts also competed in BET's gospel competition show Sunday Best in 2020, finishing in the top three.

While music has always been part of his life, so has family. Roberts is the father of three daughters: Harmoni, 6; Lyrik, 4; and Gianna, born just two weeks before the finale. Harmoni and Lyrik were in the audience Sunday night, cheering for their father during his winning moment.

"I'm going to see my daughter, Gianna," Roberts said after the finale. "I've got a lot of making up to do."

Though Roberts now looks ahead to a music career, he said teaching will always be part of his identity.

"I wasn't really doing the teaching thing for the money. It was really the kids, [who are] just my inspiration," he said. "Even if I could go back every now and then, just show up and be a part of something, I plan to do that."

The Season 23 finale featured high-profile collaborations between contestants and musical guests, including Salt-N-Pepa, Jessica Simpson, Good Charlotte and worship artist Brandon Lake. Judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie were on hand to offer support, though the winner was decided solely by viewer votes.

Richie, who praised Roberts throughout the season as "divinely guided," said he could barely stand the anticipation as Seacrest prepared to reveal the winner.

"I … near died," he joked. "I'm so happy for Jamal. And there's no No. 2 guy here. They equally stood next to each other and represented their lane of music and killed it."

Underwood, reflecting on her own win nearly 20 years ago, said the moment took her back.

"My heart was pounding when Ryan was looking at the card and doing the pause thing," she said.

Executive producer Megan Michaels Wolflick confirmed that Season 24 is already underway, with thousands of auditions submitted and a new cast of aspiring artists on the horizon.

From the early auditions to the season finale, faith was a recurring theme during "American Idol."

Nix, a stay-at-home mom and vocal Christian from Denton, Texas, was open about her faith throughout the competition. Her social media bio boldly declared, "Jesus changes everything," and she often credited God for her strength and success on the show.

"I'm overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude. To God be all the glory," Nix wrote after making it to the top three.

Though she ultimately placed third, her journey resonated with viewers who admired her courage in the face of criticism.

"Being a Christian, there is a lot of opinions that come with it," she said during an episode. "But I'm here to glorify God with the gift He gave me."

Faith also played a role behind the scenes. The show's Easter special featured Christian artists like CeCe Winans and Brandon Lake, with Lake performing a powerful duet with Nix during the finale.

Guest mentor Jelly Roll, who has spoken openly about his own faith journey, became a spiritual and artistic guide for several contestants, including Roberts.

Ahead of the Easter episode, Bryan told Billboard that Underwood has had "a little something to do with" the increased visibility of gospel and Christian music on the show.

"She's never shied away from her spirituality and Christian beliefs, and she's done it through music and it's been a part of her artistry. And the kids this year have showed [sic] up with more of that maybe than in years past, and that's been something really, really special to watch," Bryan said. "I'm sure she probably thinks, 'Am I making a difference?' but it showed this year."