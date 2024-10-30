Home News At Seoul worship service, US pastor warns against ‘moral decline,’ calls for revival through prayer

Brian Chappell, a prominent American pastor and theologian, delivered a heartfelt message to a gathering of over 2 million Christians at a worship gathering in South Korea, highlighting the power of prayer at a time when “immorality” is rampant.

Speaking on Reformation Sunday at a massive joint worship service in Seoul, Chappell, the stated clerk of the Presbyterian Church in America, expressed solidarity with South Korea's Christian community and shared a stark assessment of the moral decline he believes is rapidly reshaping American society.

“We join our hearts with yours, knowing that the blood of our Savior unites us into one family of God,” Chappell began, addressing the crowd gathered both in person and online.

The 69-year-old pastor expressed gratitude for the prayers of South Korean believers, framing his message as a call for revival and repentance.

Chappell warned that in the U.S., secularization has led to a “loss of our youth, disrespect for biblical marriage, breakdown of our families, and the polarization of our people along political lines.”

“We confess that the American church has been affected by the moral decline of our secular society,” he said.

Chappell pointed to the erosion of biblical values as a cautionary tale for Korean Christians. “We have been humbled by how quickly and deeply immorality has spread,” he said, emphasizing that these changes have led to a visible decline in family structures and the Church’s influence on young people.

The pastor called on the Korean church to resist similar changes by staying true to traditional teachings on marriage, family and faith.

“Now we require the reviving work of the Holy Spirit. So we claim the promise of Scripture,” he declared.

Chappell expressed hope for spiritual renewal, pointing to the biblical promise that “if we humble ourselves under the mighty hand of God, then He will lift us up.” This verse, from 1 Peter 5:6, framed his appeal for a revival grounded in humility and commitment to God’s design.

“We do not claim that we deserve this blessing,” he said. “Still, we glorify God because He sent Jesus to lift His people from the guilt and power of sin.” Chappell added that Christians could only experience God’s love “when they live according to His design.”

The pastor went on to pray for a “fresh anointing of commitment” to biblical principles in Korea, hoping that their example might ignite a similar flame in the U.S. and beyond.

Chappell’s message culminated in a passionate call to prayer, underscoring what he described as the transformative power of faithful intercession. “May the world know God’s true love by the prayers that you offer this day,” he prayed. “We pray that the Holy Spirit will light a flame of faithfulness in your nation today.”

In urging Korean Christians to hold fast to their values, Chappell reflected on the October prayer movement of 1989 in Leipzig, Germany. He recounted how thousands of Christians gathered at St. Nicholas Church to protest the oppressive Communist regime.

Despite government intimidation, these prayer gatherings sparked a movement that, within a month, contributed to the fall of the Berlin Wall. Reflecting on the power of prayer, Chappell quoted a former Communist official who later admitted, “We were prepared to fight against guns and bombs, but we were not prepared to resist hymns and prayers.”

Chappell reminded the Korean church of prayer’s potential to shape society, likening their commitment to faithfulness today to the Leipzig Christians’ commitment decades ago.

“Do not fear,” he urged. “Pray, knowing that prayer is the power of the Church.” He assured the audience that through prayer, the “flame of Korean faithfulness” could become a “fire of faith across all nations.”

As the worship service concluded, Chappell challenged listeners to combat moral decline through prayer and steadfast faith. “So pray in the name of Jesus Christ, then His Kingdom will come and His will shall be done,” reflecting his hope that the faith of those in attendance would inspire a global movement.