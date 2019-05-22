America’s first post-Christian generation is here — but should we panic?

As researchers and experts warn that America’s youth are part of “the first truly post-Christian generation,” author and apologist Sean McDowell has a powerful and encouraging message for parents who have fears about their kids’ futures.

McDowell, author of So the Next Generation Will Know: Preparing Young Christians for a Challenging World, recently told “The Pure Flix Podcast” that his research for the book was the culmination of two decades of youth pastoring, teaching and speaking.

“There’s significant challenges within this generation, brought on digitally [and also relational challenges],” McDowell said. “We’re seeing mental health and depression and loneliness … just increase precipitously with this generation.”

Despite “radical differences,” McDowell said there’s hope when it comes to reaching the next generation — and he has some advice to help people bridge the divide. Listen to McDowell explain everything you need to know about Generation Z:

“This is the time to step into their lives, to listen to them, to build relationships,” he said. “The first thing is, we have to build intimate, close, warm relationships with our kids.”

With so much information flowing into the hearts and minds of youths, McDowell emphasized the importance of strategically helping kids understand and learn truth — something he works diligently to accomplish with his own children.

In the end, he stressed the importance of living by example.

“We can really only pass on to the next generation what we have inculcated into our own life,” McDowell said. “If you want your kids to think Christianly, you’ve got to take loving God with your mind seriously.”

