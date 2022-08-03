Amy Grant postpones August tour after bike accident sends her to hospital

Popular Christian singer Amy Grant is postponing her August tour dates after a bicycle accident landed her in the hospital last week.

The postponement, announced on her website, came after Grant’s doctor advised the singer to rest at home following her hospitalization. Grant was involved in a bicycle accident while riding with a friend in Nashville, Tennessee.

"Earlier this week, Amy Grant was in an accident after hitting a pothole while riding her bicycle with a friend (note: she was wearing a helmet),” an Instagram post on Grant's page revealed.

Grant's team shared the update after the "Baby Baby" singer had already been treated for her injuries. Grant was ordered additional recovery time at home by her doctors, "where she is now resting comfortably," the post said.

"Due to the doctor's orders she has had to postpone her upcoming August concerts (Knoxville, Chattanooga, Johnson City, Wilmington). The concerts have been rescheduled for April and June, 2023. All tickets will be honored at the new performance dates. There are no other changes to her touring schedule at this time."

A spokesperson for Grant told CBN News that the six-time Grammy Award winner was "taken to Vanderbilt where she was treated for cuts and abrasions."

Earlier in the week, Grant's team thanked fans on Instagram for the prayers and well wishes that flooded in after news of her injury was revealed.

"Thank you to all those offering prayers and well wishes for Amy after her bike crash yesterday," the post read. "Your kind thoughts and heartfelt prayers are felt and received."

In 2021, Grant celebrated the 30th anniversary of her iconic album, Heart In Motion.

In an interview with The Christian Post, the artist said she hopes to live out the remainder of her career and life “finding language for respect” and approaching everyone with "more humility.”

Grant had a health scare in 2020 when she underwent heart surgery for a partial anomalous pulmonary venous return, a birth defect of the heart. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the heart defect causes some of the veins that bring blood back from the lungs not to connect to the left atrium like usual. Instead, the veins go into the heart by way of an abnormal (anomalous) connection.

The artist first disclosed that she had this condition in February 2020. Although she was born with the condition, doctors didn't discover it until Grant was 59