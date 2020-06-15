Amy Grant shares 'miraculous' experience she had during open heart surgery

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

World-renowned contemporary Christian artist Amy Grant underwent heart surgery recently and shared of the miraculous encounter she had during the process.

"I know there is so much going on in the world right now. This is a crazy, broken, yet beautiful time," Grant wrote on Facebook this week.

The iconic Christian pop singer continued, "In the midst of all of that - in the midst of all of our awareness and becoming and learning to love and see each other - I’ve had this really unique experience of having an unanticipated open heart surgery."

A representative for Grant announced that she was going into surgery on June 3 and asked her followers to pray.

The surgery went well as announced by her publicist, Velvet Kelm, to ABC News. The outlet reported that Grant's doctor said the surgery “couldn't have gone better.”

Grant confirmed the doctor's report in her new post declaring the prayers got her through.

"The only way I can explain my experience would be to ask you to imagine a non-runner who was signed up for a marathon. I didn’t want it, but I had to have it anyway and it was a week ago Wednesday. And as people heard about the surgery I started getting messages: 'I’m praying for you' …'I’m praying for you,'" the singer explained.

The "El Shaddai" singer said she was receiving prayers from people she worked with decades ago, people who attend her concerts or listen to her music, her work family, people on social media, and her friends and family.

"And now, ten days later, I just want to say, from the moment I went to the hospital, if it really were a marathon race, I felt like I got into that runners block and as soon as it was time for the race to start there was this massive West Texas wind at my back.. just pushing me through," she testified. "Even stuff I was really scared about felt like nothing more than just a deep breath and something supernatural pushed me through it."

"My recovery has honestly felt miraculous. And so I want to say thank you to each person who said a prayer for me. Prayer changes everything. Let’s keep those prayers going for our country and let's turn all the brokenness into love and seeing each other. I love you."

Grant's surgery was for a partial anomalous pulmonary venous return, a birth defect of the heart, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The heart defect causes some of the veins that bring blood back from the lungs not to connect to the left atrium like usual. Instead, the veins go into the heart by way of an abnormal (anomalous) connection.

The artist first disclosed that she had this condition in February. She said her doctor had just discovered the condition at age 59, although she’s had it since birth.

"As always, I am feeling great, but the battery of tests he put me through show that I have had a heart condition since birth," Grant wrote at the top of the year. "The first good news is that I am completely asymptomatic. The second good news is that it’s fixable, so instead of concerts and camping trips this summer, I am going to take care of my heart.”

Grant's family has a history of heart disease. Her father, Dr. Burton Grant, died in 2018 and her mother, Gloria Dean Napier Grant, died in 2011.





