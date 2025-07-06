Home News Who were the Anabaptists? This year marks 500th anniversary of movement's founding

2025 is a year of anniversaries. From the 1700th anniversary of the Nicene Creed to the 80th anniversary of VE Day, there are many milestones to reflect on. Another one is the 500th anniversary of the founding of the Anabaptist movement — a chapter in Christian history that is not so well known.

Who were the Anabaptists?

The Anabaptists were radical reformers who emerged during the Protestant Reformation. Unlike other reformers who sought to revise the existing church structures, Anabaptists envisioned an entirely new kind of Christian community — one rooted not in state power or tradition, but purely in the radical teachings of Jesus.

The term Anabaptist was a label imposed by their critics. It literally means “re-baptiser” and comes from the Greek words ana (again) and baptizein (to baptise).

Anabaptists rejected infant baptism, arguing that baptism should only follow a personal and conscious profession of faith in Christ, which infants, they said, could not do.

In their view, they were not re-baptizers but rather baptizing properly for the first time.

How did the movement begin?

The Anabaptist movement began in 1525 in Zurich, Switzerland, when reformers Conrad Grebel, Felix Manz, and George Blaurock (also known as Jörg vom Haus Jacob) broke away from the mainstream Protestant leaders like Ulrich Zwingli. Although all were part of the Protestant Reformation in Europe, this group felt the existing reforms had not gone far enough in restoring the New Testament church.

Motivated by Scripture and a longing for authentic discipleship, they began holding secret Bible studies and challenging the legitimacy of state-aligned churches.

On Jan. 21, 1525, Grebel baptised Blaurock upon his confession of faith — the first adult baptism of the movement. That simple, radical act is now seen as the official beginning of Anabaptism.

From that point forward, the Anabaptists grew quickly, but so did the backlash. Their refusal to baptise infants, swear loyalty oaths, or serve in the military was seen as threatening to both civil and religious authorities.

Thus, Anabaptists faced persecution from all sides — Protestants and Catholics alike. Many were imprisoned, exiled, or executed for heresy. Their stories of faithfulness and martyrdom are recorded in works like the Martyrs Mirror.

What do Anabaptists believe?

Although Anabaptist groups have developed in diverse ways over the centuries, they continue to share key theological and ethical convictions.

Central to their faith is the believer's baptism, which is reserved for individuals who freely choose to follow Christ. They also emphasise discipleship as a way of life, calling for daily obedience to Jesus' teachings.

Many Anabaptists are committed to non-violence, drawing inspiration from the Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5-7) to embrace pacifism.

They strongly advocate for the separation of church and state, maintaining that the church should remain independent of governmental control.

Additionally, Anabaptist communities value community and simplicity, often prioritising shared life, economic cooperation, and modest living.

Today, the Anabaptist tradition lives on in groups such as the Mennonites, Amish, Hutterites and Brethren in Christ. Some maintain traditional practices like plain dress and horse-drawn carriages, while others are deeply engaged in modern society while preserving core Anabaptist values.

Around the world, Anabaptists are known for their contributions to humanitarian aid, peacebuilding and social justice.

As part of this 500th anniversary, Anabaptist communities are engaging in events, reflections, and pilgrimages to remember their roots and recommit to the way of Jesus.

Why does this anniversary matter?

In an era where faith is often diluted or politicized, the Anabaptist movement offers a timeless challenge: what if we took Jesus seriously, not just in worship, but in every part of life? That was the radical question that sparked the movement 500 years ago, and it remains just as urgent now, even if not all answer it in the same way.

The Anabaptist story is one of conviction, sacrifice, and courage. As we honour their legacy in this anniversary year, may we also be inspired to embody their message: to follow Christ, no matter the cost.

This article was originally published at Christian Today