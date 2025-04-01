Home News Andrew Tate's ex says he nearly choked her unconscious, labeled her his 'property': lawsuit

Editor's note: This article contains descriptions of abuse that some readers may find disturbing.

Andrew Tate's former girlfriend has accused the online influencer of beating and choking her while they were in a relationship, alleging in a lawsuit that Tate also labeled her his "property" and threatened to kill her if she crossed him.

Brianna Stern, a model, filed the lawsuit on Thursday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court against Tate, a self-proclaimed "misogynist." The filing alleges that Tate lured Stern into a relationship by behaving lovingly toward her, The Associated Press reported Sunday.

The lawsuit comes as the former professional boxer and his brother, Tristan Tate, are under investigation by British and Romanian authorities on allegations of human trafficking, money laundering and sex crimes. The pair has denied all of the accusations against them.

Stern says she met Tate in January 2024 because the brothers were looking for models to help promote their cryptocurrency meme coin. The model traveled to Romania, where she eventually began a relationship with the elder Tate brother, who convinced her that the media stories about him were untrue.

Stern alleges that Tate forced her to get a tattoo that reads "Property of Tate," something that the lawsuit states he had required of several former girlfriends.

Tate's messages to Stern became threatening after the model returned to the United States, writing that he wanted to beat and impregnate her. During a March stay at The Beverly Hills Hotel, Stern said that the influencer choked and beat her until she nearly lost consciousness, according to the lawsuit.

"While doing so, Tate told her repeatedly that if she ever crossed him, he was going to kill her," the document reads.

After their stay at the hotel, Stern said that she sought medical attention and was diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome. According to the complaint, the model reported the assault after the Tate brothers left the U.S. due to fear of retaliation.

Dani Pinter, senior vice president and director of the Law Center for the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, noticed similarities between Stern's accusations and testimonies from other alleged victims of Tate.

"Many victims have come forward and have described similar patterns of abuse. We stand with all victims of sexual abuse and exploitation and hope their voices are heard," Pinter told The Christian Post.

Tate's attorney, Joseph McBride, said that his client denies all of the allegations, as quoted by AP. McBride claimed Stern and her legal team are attempting to take advantage of the media attention surrounding the Tate brothers to earn money.

"This is a money grab," McBride claimed in a phone interview. "This is the weaponization of the court system against an innocent man."

In a statement posted to her social media last week, Stern described the entire situation as "very traumatic and extremely difficult." The Los Angeles woman wrote that she remained silent at first out of fear and an unwillingness to admit that she had been abused.

"I know I can't be silent; I have to make my voice heard, no matter how difficult that road may be," Stern stated. "I also know there are many women out there who are in the same position as me — terrified and scared, who are being hurt by the person who is supposed to love them most."

"To those women I say, you are much stronger than you know," she added.

Earlier this year, another woman filed a lawsuit against the Tate brothers in a Florida court after the pair sued her in 2023. The Tates accused the young woman of providing fabricated evidence to the Romanian authorities that resulted in their arrests in 2022.

Identified as Jane Doe in the suit, she claims to have met Tristan Tate in November 2021 through an online platform. The young girl met up with Tristan Tate several times, and at some point, after he persuaded her to join him in Romania, she said she realized he lured her into a sex trafficking operation.

After Florida's attorney general announced last month that his office had opened a criminal investigation into the Tates, the elder brother challenged state authorities during an interview with right-wing commentator Candace Owens.

"Come get me, arrest me, perp walk me, put me on the news, tell everyone I'm a human trafficker," Andrew Tate declared during the interview.

"You think I'm not versed? You think I'm not ready? I'm a Navy SEAL in this sh—. F—ing come get me, raid my house, take my stuff," he added. "You think I sleep with a phone full of evidence? You don't think I wipe my phone every night? You think I'm dumb?"