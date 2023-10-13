Andy Stanley and the Unconditional Conference spark confusion, claims of 'blurring of the lines' on sexuality

Pastor Andy Stanley's involvement in the Unconditional Conference, an event for parents of LGBT kids and ministry leaders, has made waves throughout the Christian world, with some questioning Stanley's position on biblical marriage and relationships and how his house of worship, North Point Community Church, is tackling the issue.

Christian Post reporter Ian M. Giatti joins this week's episode of "The Inside Story" to break down the controversy, explain Stanley's response to critique and explore the facets of this complex story.

"I think it's clear that, whatever the larger ... strategy for Stanley and North Point Church is, there's definitely a blurring of the lines as far as his stance on traditional marriage," Giatti said.

Listen to Giatti break it all down:

"The Inside Story" takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what's driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

