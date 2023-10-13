 Podcast |

Andy Stanley and the Unconditional Conference spark confusion, claims of 'blurring of the lines' on sexuality

By Billy Hallowell, Contributor
North Point Community Church founder and lead pastor Andy Stanley gives remarks at Willow Creek Community Church's Global Leadership Summit on Thursday, August 10, 2017. | Willow Creek Association

Pastor Andy Stanley's involvement in the Unconditional Conference, an event for parents of LGBT kids and ministry leaders, has made waves throughout the Christian world, with some questioning Stanley's position on biblical marriage and relationships and how his house of worship, North Point Community Church, is tackling the issue.

Christian Post reporter Ian M. Giatti joins this week's episode of "The Inside Story" to break down the controversy, explain Stanley's response to critique and explore the facets of this complex story.

"I think it's clear that, whatever the larger ... strategy for Stanley and North Point Church is, there's definitely a blurring of the lines as far as his stance on traditional marriage," Giatti said.

Listen to Giatti break it all down:

