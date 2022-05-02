Apologist William Craig recovering after hospitalization for COVID-19: 'Grateful for your love and prayers'

Christian author and apologist William Lane Craig is doing better after dealing with a significant health scare regarding COVID-19 that required him to be hospitalized.

Theology professor and author Kenneth Keathley took to Twitter last Friday to announce that 72-year-old Craig had been hospitalized with COVID-19.

“Last night Dr. Craig was admitted to Northside Hospital with COVID-19. His oxygen levels were too low so they could not administer monoclonal antibodies,” tweeted Keathley last week.

In a follow-up tweet, Keathley explained that the hospital was “treating him with oxygen and antibiotics." Keathley said that as of that morning, Craig was "feeling much better.”

“The doctor says something more than just Covid may be going on here. The staff at the hospital have been very attentive and have been giving him multiple tests,” continued Keathley.

“They now want to get his oxygen levels up so they can administer the monoclonal antibodies. Dr. Craig is in good spirits and is grateful for your love and prayers.”

Reasonable Faith, the ministry that Craig oversees, reported on Twitter on Sunday afternoon that Craig was doing better and would likely be discharged from the hospital soon.

“I talked to Bill this morning and he sounds totally normal and totally ready to come home! The nurses think that they may probably release him sometime tomorrow. PTL,” tweeted the account.

A visiting scholar of philosophy at Talbot School of Theology and professor at Houston Baptist University, Craig is a noted Christian apologist who heads the group Reasonable Faith.

Craig became a Christian when he was a high school student. He has authored or edited more than 30 books and spoken at multiple events.

In January 2018, for example, Craig spoke at the Wycliffe College in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, where he argued that atheists cannot live "consistently and happily" with their worldview.

"Confronted with the human predicament, the only solution the atheist can offer is that we simply face the absurdity of life and live bravely," stated Craig at the time.

"The fundamental problem with the solution, however, is that it is impossible to live consistently and happily within the framework of such a worldview. If you live consistently, you will not be happy. If you live happily. It is only because you are not consistent."