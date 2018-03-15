Apple iPhone Rumors: Cheaper Model to Launch Alongside Bigger Model in September 2018?

Apple is reportedly revisiting its 2018 lineup of iPhones, which could include three new models coming later this year. The iPhone X and its notch, worth $999, is not exactly selling too well, which could be driving Apple to reconsider its offers later on.

There have been some reports that Apple is trying to emulate Samsung by going with a bigger iPhone for this year. At the very least, Apple is said to be looking to make big changes to the iPhone line that will go after the iPhone X, at the very least.

Reuters/Issei Kato A man looks at Apple's new iPhone 8 (L) and his iPhone 7 at the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district/

This 2018 could also see two more new iPhone models that will be positioned as follow-ups for the anniversary edition, with one of them sharing the same 5.8-inch display size as the iPhone X and perhaps that same notch that will need to be hidden.

A larger iPhone model, if it is coming out this year, as the rumors say, could have a 6.5-inch display manufactured by LG. A recent report, unconfirmed as usual, suggests that Apple is turning to LG Display to produce around 15 to 16 million OLED screens for 2018.

Meanwhile, Apple is drastically cutting down the production of the iPhone X, leaving Samsung to scramble for OLED screen buyers.

Apple could also be making a cheaper iPhone this year: a 6.1-inch model that's a more reasonable price than the iPhone X, or any other iPhone for that matter. That could mean dropping the OLED screen, the 3D touch, and sticking with one main camera, as CNet noted.

This cheaper model could go for somewhere between $649 and $749, or about the cost of the iPhone 8, another iPhone with no dual cameras. Any new iPhones that Apple will turn out could likely be announced in September this year, which has now become a reliable schedule for the company.