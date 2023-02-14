Are God and science in conflict? A fascinating, biblical take on dangers of getting 'lost in the science'

Can faith and science co-exist? Christian Post reporter Nicole Alcindor discusses this important topic on this week’s “Inside Story” podcast.

She also delves into the Washington D.C.-based Museum of the Bible's new exhibit titled, "Scripture and Science: Our Universe, Ourselves, Our Place."

As for the ongoing tension between science and religion, Alcindor pointed to some people’s mistake of losing God for the sake of science.

"I think, many times, people tend to hyper-focus on the science aspect of things," she said. "And they just get lost in the science, and they lose sight of God. And we need God to understand the relationship between science and Christianity."

Alcindor went on to say people can't please God without faith, and affirmed her belief that science and religion complement one another.

"Science and Christianity are basically like sisters and brothers with hands intertwined," she said.

Listen to this powerful conversation.

