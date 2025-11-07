Home News Argentinian President Milei attends historic prayer gathering on Day of Evangelical Churches

As part of the implementation of Law 27741, passed by Argentina’s Chamber of Deputies and Senate in 2024, a prayer event was held on Monday at the Casa Rosada (the presidential palace) in observance of the Day of Evangelical Churches. The event was attended by President Javier Milei, Presidential Secretary General Karina Milei, Chief of Cabinet Manuel Adorni, and Minister of the Interior Diego Santilli.

The gathering was organized by the National Board of the Christian Alliance of Evangelical Churches of the Argentine Republic (ACIERA) and brought together more than 50 pastors and leaders from various provinces.

For the first time in the history of the South American nation, representatives of Evangelical churches prayed at the headquarters of the National Executive Branch for the country, lifting up petitions for the economy, justice, education, the fight against drug trafficking, families and government authorities.

A climate of respect and spirituality

During the event, hymns and songs of faith were sung, including “Argentina, You Will Rise,” composed and performed by singer Miriam Bloise, who described the moment as deeply emotional.

“I felt as if we were raising an altar in that place. Everyone sang with strength, and when the president entered, he joined in the singing. It was very moving,” said Bloise, adding that the song’s lyrics were printed and given to each participant, including the president and his ministers.

Afterward, Milei addressed those present. “The president spoke from the heart, very emotionally, and shared personal and spiritual experiences,” said political analyst Marcelo Díaz, who was invited to the event. “It was surprising to see his openness and reflection on moral values and Judeo-Christian convictions. We left feeling hopeful and moved,” he added.

During the meeting, ACIERA President Pastor Christian Hooft shared a brief message and thanked the head of state for making it possible to hold the event at the Government House. Hooft also presented Milei with a copy of the Bible on behalf of the Evangelical churches affiliated with the Alliance he represents, along with a book about prayer.

This article was originally published at Christian Daily International