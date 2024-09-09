Home News Baptist church grieves senior pastor, wife killed in car accident

The community of Piperton, Tennessee, is mourning the tragic loss of Senior Pastor Bobby Mullins of Kirk Baptist Church and his wife, Wanda, who died as a result of a car accident Tuesday that occurred while they were returning home after her work shift at Baptist DeSoto Hospital, where she served as an ICU waiting room receptionist.

"Kirk Baptist Church family, we want to share with you all that both our pastor, Bobby Mullins, and his wife, Wanda Mullins, have entered Heaven's gates," the church announced on social media. "Please continue to pray for the Mullins family."

Visitation hours will be held on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home (Poplar). The funeral will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Ridgeway Baptist Church, where the couple will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Their vehicle was struck, causing it to leave the roadway and roll multiple times, WREG reported, adding that Pastor Mullins died on impact. Wanda fought for her life until succumbing to her injuries Thursday afternoon.

The Mullins were married for over four decades and are survived by their three children — Brandon, Melody and Mallory — and four grandchildren.

"We're missing them earthly, but they were great parents and instilled the faith in us. That's carrying us right now," their son, Brandon, said.

Just a week before the crash, Pastor Mullins shared a sermon titled "Living Like You're Dying" on Facebook, which has since attracted over 73,000 views.

"What if you only had one month to live? How would you make each day meaningful?" Mullins asked in his post. "How would you relate to others differently? What would you do to make your life really matter?"

Mullins served in various ministry capacities for over 40 years across nine different churches. He founded the nonprofit Back to the Basics Ministries and the Christian TV program "A Fresh Start," which airs in Knoxville, Commercial Appeal noted.

Wanda played the piano and keyboard over the years at the churches where Pastor Mullins served, according to The Baptist Paper.

The local police have not released further details about the crash, citing the open investigation.

The community and church family have shared their tributes and memories, reflecting on the couple's lasting influence and the spiritual guidance they provided.

Mullins' children released a statement.

"We are shattered and shocked but have complete peace," they stated. "We know where our dad is as he most faithfully preached about the hope of Jesus Christ and Eternity week in and week out. But more importantly, he lived that hope out every day to his family."