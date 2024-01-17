Home U.S. Beloved twin sisters perish in fire at church where both served as pastors

Parishioners and family members are now mourning identical twin sisters and pastors, Kimberly and Stephanie Hjelt, who led the Word & Spirit Church in Portland, Oregon, after they both perished in a three-alarm fire that destroyed their parsonage on Sunday. The sisters were 76.

A Portland fire investigator told The Oregonian/OregonLive that the sisters lived in an apartment above the church’s gymnasium where a generator was being used to power the facility after they lost electricity in their neighborhood for 13 hours due to an artic storm. The fire that killed the sisters is believed to have started just before 4 a.m.

“Our impression is that the generator was in operation inside the building,” Portland fire investigator, Craig Gault told The Oregonian. “It’s one of the things we’re looking at.”

The charismatic Pentecostal church, which is located at 6140 NE Stanton Street in Portland, was reportedly up for sale at the time of the blaze, according to Tim Duclos, who told the publication that he was in charge of media and security at the church and had known the sisters for 23 years.

Local officials could not immediately confirm if the building had been approved for residential use and how long the sisters had lived in an apartment at the church. It was noted that a home previously listed as their address in Happy Valley was sold in February 2023.

Duclos said they had plans to retire in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Cached information from the church’s website show that Kimberly Hjelt served as senior pastor of the church, while Stephanie Hjelt served as executive and youth pastor.

Duclos revealed to The Oregonian that at the time of the fire, Kimberly Hjelt was using crutches or a walker to get around because she had recently broken her hip.

“They were very joyful people, very friendly and wanting to help,” said Duclos, who said the sisters’ congregation was small but active. “They never backed down from a controversial subject and were very concerned about Portland and where it had come to. They were very active.”

At least two other people were reportedly inside the building at the time of the fire.

Reacting to the tragedy Tuesday, Stephanie Hjelt’s daughter, Jessica Russell, mourned her mother’s passing in a post on Facebook.

“My precious mama and dearest auntie went home to Heaven this weekend. It was too soon, so very much too soon. I keep remembering, however, that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. They sure loved Jesus, and He is delighted with His beloved daughters,” Russell wrote. “I will share soon about details of the memorial service, but we are planning for February 16, location to be decided.”

Former parishioners like Samantha Jacobs remember the two sisters for their honesty.

“There is not a word to express what my heart felt the moment I found out that you both passed through the gates into His glorious presence. I would not be where I am in my walk if it had not been for these t[w]o amazing pastors being bold and fearless! Not many pastors are as honest as these two were,” Jacobs noted.

“Their dedication to fill the kingdom and not just a church is why they have left a legacy of people who walk in truth! I will forever be thankful for the love they gave me and the home they welcomed me into. I still cannot wrap my mind around that they are gone but I find peace in knowing that they are living in a mansion, probably still together lol, enjoying singing with the angels and learning from the great teacher himself! I Love you Pastor Stephanie Hjelt And Kimberly Hjelt.”