Bethel Music’s ‘We Must Respond’ a clarion call to worship God

To be lost in the heart of worship is something that all Christians aspire to do. To be moved by God's presence due to His goodness, love and mercy, is something so strong and profound that it can't easily be put into words.

Popular worship artist Jenn Johnson definitely agrees.

For the last 25 years, she and Bethel Music have sought to bring music to the masses that invites listeners to take hold of their true identity and pursue intimacy with God above everything else.

"I think that anytime that you're in the Word of God, and anytime that you're in worship, that brings you to speak about who God is and His nature," says Johnson, who co-wrote the Sunday morning church staple, "Goodness of God."

"Those moments with Him are so profound and powerful that it's an exchange. It's not just what we're getting from God, but also what we're giving to Him."

Fresh from winning two Dove Awards, including one for "Song of the Year," Bethel Music has recently released a live praise and worship album called We Must Respond. Recorded late last year at the Cascade Theater in Redding, California, its 17 songs feature the Bethel Music Collective as well as guest vocalists Brooke Ligertwood, Abbie Gamboa and Aodhan King.

"With this collection of songs, all are brand new, we really pushed our team to get these songs to a place of being great, not just good songs, but really leaning into the lyrics and crafting them," said Johnson, who co-founded Bethel Music with her husband Brian Johnson. "We really wanted to hone them to be great, songs that would carry the same weight and excellency as they do in the spirit of the song as well in the heart."

Johnson joins us on the "Crossmap Podcast" to talk about the new album and how its title is a declaration of sorts. Listen as she explains why she considers each song a "holy exchange" for listeners. She shares her perspective on the future of praise and worship music.

