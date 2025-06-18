Home News 'This is not who we are': Bible college attended by Minnesota shooting suspect defends founder

A Christian college attended by the suspected perpetrator of the assassination of a Minnesota politician and her husband and the attempted murder of another state lawmaker and his wife has denounced the attack and clarified assertions made about its founder.

Christ for the Nations Institute in Dallas, Texas, acknowledged in a statement that Vance Luther Boelter attended the school as a student from 1988 to 1990.

The charismatic ministry, founded in 1948 by evangelist Gordon Lindsay, describes itself as a "Spirit-filled Bible school" that "offers a place to grow in faith, develop your ministry skills, and live out God's calling in your life."

Boelter has been arrested for fatally shooting Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, in addition to attempting to assassinate Minnesota State Sen. John Huffman and his wife Saturday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the broader Minnesota community during this traumatic period," Christ for the Nations Institute stated.

Confirming that Boelter graduated with "a Diploma in Practical Theology in Leadership and Pastoral," the institution is "aghast and horrified" that one of its graduates was responsible for the murders and attempted murders of Democratic politicians.

"This is not who we are. This is not what we teach. This is not what we model. We have been training Christian servant leaders for 55 years, and they have been agents of good, not evil," the statement added. "CFNI unequivocally rejects, denounces, and condemns any and all forms of violence and extremism, be it politically, racially, religiously or otherwise motivated."

CFNI's mission is to "educate and equip students to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ through compassion, love, prayer, service, worship, and value for human life," which is in "stark contrast to the hateful beliefs, behavior, and actions now being attributed to Mr. Boelter."

The institutions said "online sources" are "misinterpreting and misrepresenting" Christ For The Nations' founder's "every Christian should pray at least one violent prayer a day" slogan.

"We thought it important to clarify this issue," the school reports.

"Known for a devoted life of prayer, Gordon Lindsay, who passed away in 1973, often shared this slogan privately and at public Christian gatherings. By 'violent prayer' he meant that a Christian's prayer-life should be intense, fervent, and passionate, not passive and lukewarm, considering that spiritual forces of darkness are focused on attacking life, identity in God, purpose, peace, love, joy, truth, health, and other good things."

CFNI stressed that it "does not believe in, defend or support violence against human beings in any form" and condemned "any attempt to align Mr. Boelter's ungodly thoughts and actions with our biblical teachings."

"We do not wish for our good name, transformative programs, teachers, students, alumni, staff, and global Christian impact of 77 years to be intentionally or unintentionally contextualized, and consequently misinterpreted as a contributing factor to this kind of evil behavior," the institutions continued.

"CFNI has had no contact with Mr. Boelter since his time as a student 35 years ago. We are completely unaware of what led to this kind of mental, emotional, social, and spiritual bankruptcy since he left CFNI," the institution asserted.

The school concluded its message by expressing well-wishes for Hoffman and his wife as they recover and vowed to "cooperate fully with authorities in any ongoing investigation."

Boelter was arrested Sunday following a manhunt that lasted 36 hours. At a news conference Monday, Acting United States Attorney Joseph H. Thompson detailed how he "planned his attack carefully" by researching his intended victims and their families as well as conducting surveillance of their homes in advance.

A search of Boelter's vehicle, which was recovered at the scene of the Hortmans' murder, revealed firearms and ammunition in addition to notebooks containing the names of Minnesota lawmakers. FBI Minneapolis Field Office Special Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston Sr. classified the spree that resulted in the assassination and attempted assassination of Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses as "a horrific act of targeted violence."