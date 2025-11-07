Home News Bible engagement impacts tithing, social interaction and views: ABS study

Increased engagement with scripture, whether through reading or listening, combined with a deeper understanding of the Christian faith, leads to more positive social behaviors and increased charitable giving, according to a new study.

The American Bible Society released the eighth chapter of its “State of the Bible USA 2025” report on Thursday. The latest installment of the research focused on “Love & Generosity.”

The research, based on responses collected from 2,656 American adults between Jan. 2–21, found that a higher level of scripture engagement correlates with a stronger embrace of positive social behaviors, as measured by views on immigration, race relations, attitudes toward people of other religions and environmentalism.

On the topic of immigration, 38% of the “scripture engaged” respondents who scored the highest on the scripture engagement scale, which measures the impact and centrality of the Bible on their lives, either “strongly” or “very strongly” agreed that it was important to “welcome immigrants into my community.” By contrast, 25% of the “movable middle,” who had slightly lower scores on the scripture engagement scale, and 35% of the “Bible disengaged,” who had the lowest scores on the scripture engagement scale, said the same.

Similarly, 54% of the scripture engaged “strongly” or “very strongly” agreed that it was important to “befriend people of other races,” along with 42% of the Bible disengaged and 35% of the movable middle.

A higher share of the scripture engaged “strongly” or “very strongly” agreed that it was important to “befriend people of other religions” (45%) than the Bible disengaged (34%) or movable middle (31%). An identical share of the scripture engaged (45%) “strongly” or “very strongly” agreed that it was important to “advocate for those who are oppressed by society.” In comparison, 40% of the Bible disengaged and 27% of the movable middle held the same position.

Only on the importance of environmentalism did a higher share of the Bible disengaged “strongly” or “very strongly” agree (45%), it is a priority, compared to 40% of the scripture engaged and 37% of the “movable middle.”

“The correlation between Scripture engagement and loving behavior and generosity is undeniable,” said American Bible Society Chief Innovation Officer and State of the Bible series Editor-in-Chief John Farquhar Plake in a statement reacting to the research shared with The Christian Post.

“Our thoughts, behaviors and words reflect what we consume and what fills our hearts and minds. It’s only logical that when we fill our minds with Scripture — the greatest love story ever told — an outpouring of love will follow.”

Scripture-engaged respondents also gave more money to charity than their counterparts in the movable middle and Bible disengaged category.

Eighty-six percent of the scripture engaged reported giving any amount to charity, with a median donation of $2,000 among those who donated and 66% of their donations going to their church, parish or temple.

By contrast, 75% of respondents in the movable middle donated to charity, with a median donation of $955 and just under half (49%) going to their church, parish or temple. Only half (51%) of the Bible disengaged said they gave to charity, with a median donation measured at $500 and just 20% going to their church, parish or temple.

The overwhelming majority (94%) of practicing Christians donated to charity, with a median donation of $2,086 and 70% going to their church or parish. The term “practicing Christians” refers to those who go to church at least once a month and consider their faith “very important” to them.

Among casual Christians, 87% gave to charity, with a median donation of $1,000 and 60% going to their church or parish. Fifty-six percent of nominal Christians gave to charity, with a median donation of $500 and 27% going to their church or parish.

Just under half (51%) of non-Christians gave to charity, with a median donation of $500 and 20% going to their church, parish or temple.

Evangelical Protestants were the most generous with their donations to charity, as 78% of respondents who belong to this group gave a median of $1,500, with 53% going to their church. Seventy-three percent of those belonging to other religions gave to charity, with a median donation of $898 and 42% going to their church, parish or temple.

Seventy percent of Roman Catholics donated to charity, with a median donation of $600 and 45% going to their parish. Sixty-six percent of Mainline Protestants gave to charity, with a median donation of $632 and 40% going to their church.

Although only 64% of historically black Protestants gave to charity, they gave the highest proportion (57%) to their parishes, with a median donation of $1,000. Just 43% of those who belong to no religious group donated to charity, with a median donation of $500 and only 5% going to their church, parish or temple.

Those who have strong Bible engagement also strongly identified with the claim that they are "more generous with my time, energy, or financial resources.” Agreement was strongest among respondents who use the Bible four or more times a week (56%), followed by those who use the Bible every day (54%), those who interact with scripture several times a week (35%), respondents who use the Bible once a week (20%) and those who use the Bible once a month (15%).