Home News '47 Days With Jesus' biblical drama starring 'The Chosen' cast members to hit theaters ahead of Easter

Just ahead of Easter, “Forty-Seven Days with Jesus,” an inspirational film retelling the story of Jesus’ final days on Earth and starring “The Chosen” cast members, is slated to hit theaters.

"Forty-Seven Days with Jesus," starring Yoshi Barrigas and Catherine Lidstone ("The Chosen") is gearing up for a limited three-night theatrical run in over 800 theaters across the U.S. on March 11-12 and 14.

The film weaves a heartwarming Easter tale centered around the Burdon family, led by Joseph (Barrigas) and Juliana (Lidstone). As the family gathers at Poppa and Nonna's ranch for a reunion, they come to realize the disconnect that has crept into their lives. Faced with marital challenges, teenage turmoil, and Poppa's health struggles, the adults decide to share Poppa's captivating 'Forty-Seven Days' story with the children, transporting them back in time to witness the miracles of Jesus' final days on Earth. As Joseph faces an unexpected business opportunity that places him at a crossroads, his commitment to his family is put to the test.

“Can the Burdons pull together in the face of uncertainty? With Poppa’s tale as their guide, they embark on a journey toward unity and rediscover the true essence of walking in faith,” notes the film's description.

Also starring in the film are veteran actors Cameron Arnett ("Overcomer"), who plays Pontius Pilot, and Joshua Triplett (“Grey's Anatomy"), who plays Peter, Jesus’ disciple. The film is directed by Emilio Palame and David M. Gutel, who also penned the screenplay. Rolland Jacks serves as the executive producer, with production by Palame, Donald Nguyen and Kristen Brancaccio.

“This movie radiates hope. It’s about a modern-day family that is very relatable: they’re dealing with health challenges, they’re putting work first and they’re just so disconnected from one another,” Brancaccio said in a statement. “'Forty-Seven Days with Jesus' is a gentle, non-judgmental reminder to step back and reevaluate what really matters. Whether you’re someone who is seated in a pew every Sunday or knows absolutely nothing about the Easter story but wants to leave the theater feeling inspired — this movie has something for everyone.”

Words and music for the film were written by Rolland Jacks, with arrangements and orchestration by Palame and vocal arrangements/production by Grammy Award-winner Darlene Koldenhoven. The underscore was composed by alame, Guy Moon and Michael O'Neill.

“Forty-Seven Days with Jesus” marks the latest offering in a recent surge in TV series and movies that draw inspiration from biblical stories.

“The Chosen,” a multi-series show about the life of Jesus Christ and His followers is now on its fourth season, with 110 million viewers across 175 countries.

In November, “Journey to Bethlehem,” a live-action musical that was a modern and not biblically accurate retelling of the Nativity, hit theaters, starring Fiona Palomo, Milo Manheim, Antonio Banderas and CCM artists Lecrae, Joel Smallbone and Moriah.

Earlier this month, the filmmakers behind “Jesus Revolution” and “I Can Only Imagine” announced Amazon Prime Video had picked up their latest project, a series following the story of the Old Testament King David and Saul.

Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen,” told The Christian Post the popularity of Bible-based shows like “The Chosen” reflects a growing appetite for authentic and relatable storytelling.

“I think so many people see Jesus, and even the followers of Jesus, as stained glass windows, statues, something on a page, something on a painting,” he said. “Even when they read the Scriptures, they sometimes have difficulty connecting. I think by making the show, making Jesus and the disciples, reminding people that they were human beings, and saying, ‘Wow, their struggles are our struggles. Their questions were ours, therefore, the answer can be the same.’ That seems to be what's resonating with people.”

Tickets for the “Forty-Seven Days with Jesus” are available now for purchase and can also be purchased via participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations (subject to change) can be found at Fathom Events.