Biden, Bolton, ‘Age of Impeachment,’: 4 highlights from Trump impeachment trial

On Tuesday, the lawyers defending President Donald Trump during the Senate impeachment trial concluded their defense.

The House of Representatives brought forward two articles of impeachment accusing the president of “Abuse of Power” and “Obstruction of Congress.”

In keeping with the agreed-upon rules, Wednesday and Thursday will be reserved for 16 hours of questions from senators on both sides of aisle.

Following the two days of questioning, the Senate will vote on whether to subpoena new witnesses, which would mean the trial could go on for months, instead of ending this week.

Here are four interesting highlights from the impeachment trial. They include reactions to alleged details in John Bolton's book manuscript released to The New York Times, and whether former Vice President Joe Biden would be called to testify as a witness to answer questions about his threat to withhold $1 billion in loans to Ukraine unless the government fired the prosecutor investigating a corrupt natural gas company that was paying his son $3 million to be on its board while he oversaw the United States’ Ukraine policy.