Biden admin. to keep US embassy in Jerusalem, recognize it as capital of Israel

The Biden administration plans to keep the U.S. embassy to Israel in Jerusalem, upholding a controversial decision by former President Donald Trump.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that he recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The interview was followed by the release of a CQ Roll Call report Tuesday that cited an unnamed Biden administration source saying that the U.S. will not move the embassy out of Jerusalem, despite Palestinian opposition.

“The U.S. position is that our embassy will remain in Jerusalem, which we recognize as Israel’s capital,” the source was quoted as saying.

“The ultimate status of Jerusalem is a final status issue which will need to be resolved by the parties in the context of direct negotiations.”

In his interview with Blitzer, Blinken was asked directly if he recognizes Israel as the capital of Israel.

“I do, yes,” the secretary responded. “And more importantly, we do.”

Blinken was asked if he would support Palestine locating its capital in East Jerusalem as part of a potential peace agreement.

“What we have to see happen is for the parties to get together and negotiate these so-called final status issues,” he said.

The Biden administration's confirmation comes days after the Senate voted 97-3 in favor of a congressional budget amendment that kept the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

The only nays to the measure were Independent Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Democrat Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Democrat Tom Carper of Delaware.

Many, including Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, urged President Joe Biden to keep the embassy in Jerusalem. In May 2018, the Trump administration moved the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a move to officially recognize Israel’s claim to the city as their capital.

"In order to correct the discrepancy that unfortunately now exists between our two branches of government and send an unequivocal message to our allies in Israel, I urge you to confirm ... that your Administration will continue to implement U.S. law and maintain the American Embassy’s location in Jerusalem," wrote Hagerty to Biden days earlier, as reported by The Hill.

In 1995, Congress passed the Jerusalem Embassy Act to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to set aside funds to relocate the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The status of Jerusalem has been a major point of contention during the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with each side making claims to the ancient city as their rightful capital.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who spoke at the ceremony opening the embassy, told then-President Trump that “by recognizing history, you have made history.”

“Thank you, President Trump, for having the courage to keep your promises,” stated Netanyahu. “Thank you, President Trump and thank you all for making the alliance between America and Israel stronger than ever.”

Several protests by Palestinian nationalists and others took place on the day of the ceremony, while critics argued the move was counterproductive to peace in the region.

“Trump has consistently stated that resolving the conflict is a top priority for his administration while ignoring continued warnings that moving the U.S. embassy would dramatically undermine that goal,” stated the Muslim Public Affairs Council in 2018.

