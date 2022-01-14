‘God has answered our prayers’: Billy Graham’s granddaughter to go home after 2 heart attacks

The granddaughter of the late evangelist Billy Graham was released from the hospital on Friday after a severe heart condition caused her to have two heart attacks.



Rachel-Ruth, daughter of Anne Graham Lotz, was hospitalized on Saturday after suffering two heart attacks back-to-back, according to her mother.

In an update posted on Facebook Friday, Graham Lotz said her daughter was given the OK to go home.

“This picture was taken today at sunrise—the day Rachel-Ruth is scheduled to go home!” the relieved mother said.

The photo showed Rachel-Ruth watching the sunrise from the window next to her hospital bed.

“God has heard and answered our prayers! Join us in praising Him! He has surely been an ever present help in times of trouble,” Graham Lotz testified.

Initially, doctors believed Rachel-Ruth’s heart attacks came from broken heart syndrome, a “temporary” condition usually brought on by “stressful situations and extreme emotions.” However, her official diagnosis was far more serious.

Graham Lotz added, “While the ER doctor initially thought Rachel-Ruth may have Broken Heart Syndrome, the cardiologist diagnosed SCAD: Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection, which is extremely serious and resulted in her two heart attacks.”

“Like the sunrise, the Light of God's presence, compassion, wisdom and peace have been present in this darkness,” she continued.

The concerned parent ended her post by adding that their “ongoing prayer now is for Rachel-Ruth to recover her strength, health, and never again have any heart related issues.”

“Thank you for praying with us. ‘I will sing of Your strength, in the morning I will sing of Your love; for You are my fortress, my refuge in times of trouble.’ Psalm 59:16,” Graham Lotz concluded.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the evangelist shared that her daughter had been admitted to the hospital.

“She was rushed to the hospital on Saturday night with a heart attack, followed by a catheterization. Sunday afternoon, she had a second heart attack, followed by another catheterization,” she explained.

“The mystery is that her heart has no blockages which can cause traditional style heart attacks,” Graham Lotz revealed.

According to her online profile, Rachel-Ruth Lotz teaches a weekly women’s Bible study at the University of North Carolina and has spoken at numerous events around the country. She graduated from Baylor University and is married to high school football coach Steven Wright. They have three daughters. She also serves on the board of her mother’s ministry, AnGeL Ministries, and chairs a weekly prayer team that undergirds the ministry.

This is not the first time Graham Lotz has had to stand on Scripture for her children’s health in the last year.

Last July, her son, Jonathan Lotz, was hospitalized with COVID-19. He made a full recovery and his mother credited prayer for helping them get through it.