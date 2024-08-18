Home News Bishop IV Hilliard's Texas megachurch lists $15M mansion for sale

The New Light Christian Center Church in Spring, Texas, a suburb of Houston, has placed a massive estate on the market with a listing price of $15 million. The expansive property, serving as the longtime residence of its founder, televangelist Bishop I.V. Hilliard, spans 24 acres and includes six separate houses.

The estate has historically functioned under the designation of a parsonage, allowing Hilliard to enjoy a significant financial benefit: exemption from property taxes, according to realtor.com.

An attorney for the megachurch told the Houston Chronicle in 2021 that the estate’s use as a minister’s retreat and conference center justifies these tax breaks due to its religious and community service functions.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Central to the estate’s allure is the main house, described as “magazine worthy” in the real estate listing, according to the real estate website, which adds that the entrance sets a grand tone, leading into a home with numerous bedrooms, an unspecified number of bathrooms and spacious living areas conducive to both relaxation and entertaining.

A major renovation in 2020 introduced elegant finishes throughout, including granite surfaces in the bathrooms and the dual wet bars, along with modernized fixtures. The estate is also fitted with luxurious amenities such as a home theater, a hair salon, a banquet hall and a commercial-grade kitchen.

Notably, the primary bedroom is a highlight with its 25-foot high ceiling, dedicated exercise area and a sunken jetted tub in the bathroom. The outdoor features complement the interiors with an oversized pool and spa, a tennis court, fitness-centered office complex, a volleyball court and a stocked pond.

Automobile enthusiasts will find the accommodation for 22 cars particularly impressive, underscoring the estate’s capacity to host a considerable number of guests or residents, notes realtor.com. The property’s versatility extends beyond residential use, suggested by the listing as suitable for conversion into a family compound, a boutique hotel or an event space for weddings and reunions.

The listing provocatively suggests, “Ever dreamed of owning your own family compound or neighborhood? Operating your own bed and breakfast? Wedding venue? Event center? Then you must see this luxurious estate,” aiming to attract a diverse range of potential buyers inspired by the estate’s potential for private or commercial use.

The sale occurs in a locale steeped in notable history, having gained national attention in 2016 as the hometown of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

The financial implications of the estate are also significant. Previously, Harris County appraised the property at $7,966,887. Without the tax exemption, it would have incurred about $152,168 in annual property taxes.