BLM leaders practice 'witchcraft' and summon dead spirits, black activist claims

A black conservative Christian podcast host has claimed that the Black Lives Matter movement engages in “witchcraft” and called on Christians who have allied themselves with the organization to rethink their decision.

Abraham Hamilton III, who hosts “The Hamilton Corner” on the socially conservative American Family Radio, devoted the Aug. 19 episode of his program to highlighting “The BLM Connection to Witchcraft.”

Throughout the podcast, Hamilton argued that Black Lives Matter was not merely another social justice advocacy organization. Instead, he argues that it is a religious movement.

Hamilton, who serves as the American Family Association’s public policy analyst, began the podcast by criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement as a “Marxist, anti-Christ, anti-family, [and] anti-man organization.”



“What we are witnessing is a copy and paste of the Bolshevik Revolution from Russia just applied into an American context,” he contended.

After reminding his listeners that Patrisse Cullors, one of the co-founders of the Black Lives Matter movement, described herself as a “trained Marxist,” Hamilton read aloud a quote from Cullors explaining her point of view on spirituality.

“I’m calling for spirituality to be deeply radical," Cullors said. “We’re not just having a social justice movement, this is a spiritual movement.”

Hamilton played audio from a “Zoom-type conversation” between Cullors and Dr. Melina Abdullah, a professor of African studies at California State University Los Angeles who founded the group’s L.A. chapter.

The conversation took place in June, shortly after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“We’ve become very intimate with the spirits that we call on regularly,” Abdullah said in the clip. “Each of them seems to have a different presence and personality. You know, I laugh a lot with Wakiesha … I didn’t meet her in her body, right? I met her through this work.”

The “Wakiesha” mentioned by Abdullah refers to Wakiesha Wilson, an African-American woman who was found dead in a Los Angeles jail back in 2016.

Hamilton argues that the conversation proved that Black Lives Matter leaders were “summoning the spirits of the dead [and] using the power of the spirits of the dead in order to give them the ability to do what they’re calling the so-called justice work.”

Hamilton stated that those leaders seeking to summon the spirits of the dead are adhering to “the Yoruba religion of Ifa.”

“They are summoning dead spirits,” he said. “One of the touchstones of this religious practice is ancestral worship. Guess what the Bible calls that folks? Witchcraft.”

In the recording, Cullors went on to talk about how they were “resurrecting the spirits so they can work through us to get the work that we need to get done.”

“I started to feel personally connected and responsible and accountable to them, both from a deeply political place but also from a deeply spiritual place,” Cullors said. “In my tradition, you offer things that your loved one who passed away would want, whether it’s like honey or tobacco, things like that.”

“It’s so important, not just for us, to be in direct relationship to our people who have passed, but also for them to know we’ve remembered them,” she added. “I believe so many of them work through us.”

Abdullah said that the first thing people do when they hear of murder is “pray” and “pour libation we built with the community where the person’s life was stolen.”

“And it took almost a year for me to realize that this movement is much more than a racial and social justice movement,” Abdullah said. “At its core, it’s a spiritual movement because we’re literally standing on spilled blood.”

The women proceeded to discuss the meaning behind one of the most common chants associated with the Black Lives Matter movement: “Say her name.”

“When we say the names, right, so we speak their names, we say her name, say their names, we do that all the time, that you kind of invoke that spirit. And then those spirits actually become present with you,” Abdullah added.

Hamilton contended that Abdullah and others “really believe that the names of the folks that they are saying have become ancestral gods.”

Cullors said that “spirituality is at the center of Black Lives Matter.”

“I think that’s not just for us. I feel like so many leaders and so many organizers are deeply engaged in … a pretty important spiritual practice,” she said. “I don’t think … I could do this work without that. I don’t think I could do it as long as I’ve done it and as consistently. It feels like if I didn’t do that, it would be antithetical to this work.”

Hamilton mentioned the chants as an example of “spiritual wickedness” that the Apostle Paul warned about in Ephesians 6:12.

In condemning BLM’s spiritual practices, Hamilton cited Deuteronomy 18. The Old Testament chapter describes those who practice witchcraft or call upon the dead as “detestable to the Lord.”

Before opening up the phone lines to his listeners, Hamilton delivered a message to Christians and churches who have embraced the Black Lives Matter movement.

“How can you reconcile that with what the word of God says?” he asked. “We have got to evaluate everything through the word of God.”