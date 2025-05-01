Home News Brandon Lake, Jelly Roll bring worship, Gospel message to Stagecoach: 'God can meet us anywhere'

During a powerful moment at the mainstream Stagecoach country music festival on Saturday, Christian artist Brandon Lake joined Jelly Roll onstage to perform their chart-topping duet, "Hard Fought Hallelujah," blending worship and country before a massive crowd.

The performance was part of a star-studded lineup at this year's Stagecoach, which featured artists including Zach Bryan, Luke Combs, Lana Del Rey, Tracy Lawrence, Brothers Osborne, Creed, Backstreet Boys, Sammy Hagar, Goo Goo Dolls and Nelly. Since 2019, the annual festival has drawn more than 75,000 attendees per year to California's Coachella Valley.

Before hitting the stage, Lake, the 34-year-old worship pastor at Seacoast Church in Charleston, South Carolina, said on social media that Jelly Roll had asked him to pray over the night. He described it as one of his most meaningful moments of the weekend.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"Grateful that we have a God that not only CAN meet us anywhere, but actually WANTS to meet us anywhere and with anyone who calls on Him," Lake wrote.

The Grammy-winning artist posted a video leading a prayer backstage with several artists, including Jelly Roll, his wife Alyssa DeFord and Machine Gun Kelly.

"I pray that they would feel faith rise up inside of them, the Holy Ghost would sweep though this place unexpectedly," he prayed. "We're under an open Heaven, and we know that You can be in all places. Lord, I pray that Your presence would be known as we have fun, as we enjoy each other, family, communities coming together, make us one, may unity just be so recognized in this place. God, I pray more than anything that Your name would be known, that people's lives will be changed tonight, and that they would realize that it's because of You that they're loved. They were created by this amazing Father, that You have amazing plans for every single one of us. And God, we just give You the glory. Thank You so much. We prophesy in Jesus' name, amen."

The moment drew reactions from fellow Christian musicians. Grammy-nominated artist Forrest Frank responded, "Here we go." Seph Schlueter called it "the Great Commission at work." Tasha Cobbs Leonard added, "Let's go B!!!!" while Phil Wickham and Hillary Scott of Lady A chimed in with support.

Lake also posted a backstage photo with Shaboozey, Machine Gun Kelly, Alex Warren, Lana Del Rey and Jelly Roll.

"@stagecoach WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!! I don't even know how to process all that just went down," Lake captioned the post. "God's so kind. As unforgettable as the moments on stage were, I'm thankful mostly for all the profound convos backstage."

Onstage, Jelly Roll praised God in front of the crowd.

"This is officially the biggest show I've ever headlined in my career," he said. "I never would have dreamed that God would've brought a boy from Tennessee to the desert of Southern California to lead us in church service on a Saturday night to heal the broken through the power of music."

Pointing skyward, Jelly Roll said, "Thank You, God! Thank You, God!"

"For those of you all who are experiencing my music and my message for the first time tonight, I bring a message of redemption, I bring a message of hope, I bring a message of second chances, I bring a message of love, and I bring a message of belief," he said. "I believe in the power of music. I believe it can heal people. I believe it can help people, and I'm here to bring that message tonight."

Introducing himself as Jason "Jelly Roll" DeFord, he added, "I don't know what Heaven feels like, but if I had to guess, it feels like Stagecoach on a Saturday night, baby!"

As he introduced Lake, Jelly Roll called him "the biggest Christian artist in the world right now" and said he was amazed to have him there.

Lake responded, "Don't you all think this is what Heaven's going to be like? [It's] a taste of Heaven."

"I just want to take a second and honor this man," Lake added, referring to Jelly Roll. "He's changing millions and millions of lives. Thank you for sharing your story and being honest and vulnerable, and you changed my life, man, thank you. I love you, bro."

As the song wrapped, Lake said: "Hey, I know you've heard it tonight, but let me be one more person to remind you that God loves you, He's for you, He's got a plan for your life, and if you're going through a hard-fought time right now, keep going. Better days are ahead."

Jelly Roll, who has been open about his past struggles with addiction and trouble with the law, closed the night by crediting fans for helping transform his life and legacy.

"I've broke generational curses because you all listen to my music," he said, revealing he had just been recommended by the parole board for a full pardon. "I've redeemed myself, and you all have let me do it in front of the entire world. A thank you is not enough, but thank you."

The duo's performance of "Hard Fought Hallelujah" has also appeared on "American Idol," "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and the Grand Ole Opry.

In a recent interview with The Christian Post, Lake said his mission is to call for a return to the authentic, simple Gospel to cut through the noise of an information-saturated world.

"I think my generation and younger are less and less convinced by preachers and communicators that are communicating so slick," Lake said.

"I know sticky statements are important because you remember them beyond Sunday. But this generation is looking for something to be communicated. God's Word is authentic. It's relevant, it's complete truth, but I think it's important how you communicate it so that you can earn people's trust, that it's believable, that you're coming across authentic."