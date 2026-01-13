Home News Brandon Lake leads worship on GMA, jokes he and Maury Povich 'tell people who the father is'

Quick Summary AI Summary Brandon Lake performed on 'Good Morning America,' debuting his song 'Hard Fought Hallelujah.'

Lake humorously compared his role to Maury Povich, stating, 'We both tell people who the father is.'

His album 'King of Hearts' reached No. 1 on Billboard's Christian and rock charts. An artificial intelligence-powered tool created this summary based on the source article. The summary has undergone review and verification by an editor. See Summary

Worship artist Brandon Lake made his debut on “Good Morning America,” using the national platform to perform his song “Hard Fought Hallelujah” and share his mission as a Christian artist while also sharing a lighthearted moment with fellow guest Maury Povich.

During a pre-performance interview with host Lara Spencer on Monday, Lake, a five-time Grammy winner, reflected on his calling before referencing his connection with Povich, the longtime television personality known for revealing paternity results on his talk show.

“Me and Maury got something in common: We both tell people who the father is,” Lake, worship leader at Seacoast Church in Charleston, South Carolina, quipped. “I’m here to tell them who the heavenly Father is.”

Spencer burst into laughter, responding, “I was, like, holding my breath when you first said that.”

Lake acknowledged the humor of the moment, adding, “I had to connect it somehow. I mean, who would think that me and Maury would be on the same show together? I think it’s awesome.”

The exchange came as Lake discussed the success of his album King of Hearts, which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Christian and rock charts. The 35-year-old singer also spoke about co-writing “Hard Fought Hallelujah” with Jelly Roll, describing the track as a song rooted in honest faith.

“That’s what this song’s about,” Lake said. “Still singing hallelujah even when you don’t feel it.”

Lake closed the segment by performing “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” marking his first appearance on “Good Morning America.”

Last October, Lake took home the most awards of the night at the GMA Dove Awards with five, including Songwriter of the Year and Song of the Year for “Hard Fought Hallelujah.”

Accepting the award, Lake gestured toward the crowd. “I was telling my great friend Dr. John Maxwell about this collaboration,” he said. “He told me, ‘Stay in the church, but never stop moving toward the lost.’ That’s what this is about.”

“Millions of lives have been saved,” he added, addressing Jelly Roll. “I get all the testimonies. I want to thank you so much for sticking your neck out for me and treating me like a little brother.”

Jelly Roll, who has often credited his faith for his personal transformation, spoke candidly about redemption, challenging audiences to live out their faith.

“I was thinking about Matthew, when he talks about belief, when he said, ‘When I was hungry, you fed me, when I was thirsty …’ I’m standing here because people took time with me. The world is hearing about Jesus like they have never before. Put faith on your feet and feet on your faith,” he said.

Previously, Lake shared with The Christian Post how he hopes his music reaches both the Christian struggling with hurt and doubt, as well as non-Christians. Healing from church hurt is possible, he said, and God, through His people, can restore what has been broken.

“Your primary call isn't to ministry, it's to intimacy,” the worship leader said. “Let everything flow from that. Just focus on your relationship with God. Take one day at a time. Surrender daily. Don't worry about tomorrow. Focus on what He asks you to do today, and you'll end up where you're supposed to be.

“Everyone's going to be hurt by a Christian,” he added. “But it doesn't mean God hurt you. At some point, the church is going to let you down. But it doesn't mean God did. Church isn't perfect, because you're there and I'm there. So if you've ever had food poisoning, you don't stop eating food. You have to eat again at some point. So just keep moving forward. Find healthier and healthier people to surround you. Keep your arms up, keep your faith on fire, and be quick to forgive.”