Home News Laura Fernández wins Costa Rica presidency after first-round victory, invokes faith in victory speech

Laura Fernández Delgado of the Pueblo Soberano Party (PPSO) won Costa Rica’s presidential election Sunday with a first-round victory, surpassing the threshold needed to avoid a runoff and becoming the country’s next president.

With more than 40% of the valid votes, Fernández secured the presidency outright, according to preliminary results, defeating her closest rival, Álvaro Ramos of the National Liberation Party (PLN), who received 32%. Ramos acknowledged the outcome, saying voters had chosen to continue the political project launched under outgoing President Rodrigo Chaves.

In her victory address, Fernández publicly invoked her Christian faith, declaring: “Thank God for this election day. … Today, surrendered before You, I place Costa Rica into Your hands.”

She added later, “infinite thanks to God for this democratic day,” and described herself as a defender of freedom, of life and of the family.

Fernández will take office on May 8.

Throughout her campaign, Fernández emphasized ethical leadership and moral values in public life. In her speech, she called for national unity and urged cooperation across political lines, including from the opposition, invoking the principle of “love for one’s neighbor” and service to the nation.

She also pledged to pursue what she calls the “Third Republic,” a political vision centered on institutional reform and a direct fight against corruption.

“Costa Rica has voted for the continuity of change, for rescuing our institutions and returning them to the sovereign people,” she said, speaking to supporters gathered in the capital.

The election unfolded amid sharp political tensions, including disputes among candidates competing for conservative and Evangelical voters.

During a recent presidential debate, Fernández accused legislator and presidential contender Fabricio Alvarado of sexual harassment. Alvarado, a pastor and leader of the New Republic Party, has been a prominent figure among Costa Rica’s Evangelical electorate. The accusation intensified divisions within conservative Christian circles, as both candidates sought to position themselves as champions of traditional values.

After the results were announced late Sunday night, Alvarado posted a message on social media:

“The glory will always be His! My heart and that of my family will always be grateful for the wonderful opportunity to be part of a democratic process like this, and for the gift of living in this beautiful country. Thank you all as well for your work, your effort, and your support. God continues to be God, continues to be faithful, and continues to be supernatural! Long live Costa Rica! And to God always be the glory, the praise, and the power!”

Separately, the Costa Rican Evangelical Alliance Federation (FAEC) had issued a public statement ahead of the vote urging Evangelicals to participate responsibly.

FAEC President Pastor Ronald Vargas said civic participation was both a right and a responsibility and encouraged believers to vote prayerfully and with discernment.

“Our call is to vote for those who not only promise, but demonstrate a life of integrity and commitment to the values that sustain our society,” Vargas said in a video message shared nationally.

The election marks a major political transition in Costa Rica, with Fernández’s victory signaling continued support for the reform agenda introduced under the Chaves administration.

Originally published by Diario Cristiano, Christian Daily International's Spanish edition.