Christian singer Breanna Nix advances to Top 8 on 'American Idol,' Canaan James Hill eliminated

Christian singer Breanna Nix advanced to the Top 8 on "American Idol" Sunday night while 17-year-old aspiring pastor Canaan James Hill was eliminated, ending his run on the show after a heartfelt performance of “Love Wins” by judge Carrie Underwood.

The latest episode, which honored iconic women in music, featured performances guided by guest mentor Miranda Lambert, who also marked the 20th anniversary of her hit “Kerosene” with a live performance. American Idol winner Abi Carter returned to debut her new single, “Burned,” before host Ryan Seacrest revealed the results of America’s vote.

Nix, a stay-at-home mom of two from Denton, Texas, continued to spotlight her Christian faith even as she stepped outside the gospel genre. She delivered a powerful rendition of Adele’s “Water Under the Bridge,” earning rave reviews from all three judges.

“I feel like this was just a perfect moment for you,” said Underwood. “You looked, sounded and played the part of a diva, and it was all working.”

Luke Bryan added, “When you got to the back half of that song, you just really have an incredible voice. It was just really perfectly well done. I’m so glad you picked that song. It just felt like the right moment for you. It was great!”

Lionel Richie agreed: “What I loved the most is you take something as iconic as an Adele song and turn it into your song. You know how to get to a note and choke it to death.”

Nix, who often uses her platform to praise God, hasn't shied away from discussing the criticism she’s received online for her faith and appearance.

“You know, the show has been a wonderful blessing to me, but the hate sometimes on the internet,” Nix previously told Fantasia who was coaching her. “Being a Christian, there [are] a lot of opinions that come with it. You know, ‘That’s not what a Christian should wear,’ or, ‘That Christian shouldn’t sing a song like that.’”

“I had a comment that said, ‘She’s not a Christian anymore,’” she later added, “and it devastated me.”

Despite the backlash, Nix has been vocal about her gratitude and trust in God through each stage of the competition.

“I’m overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude,” she wrote on Facebook. “To God be all the glory,” she said. “I’ve pushed myself in ways I never thought possible, and the growth I’ve experienced — both personally and artistically — has been life-changing.”

Meanwhile, Canaan James Hill’s time on "Idol" came to an end. The Alabama teen preacher had impressed audiences throughout the season with bold gospel performances, including songs by CeCe Winans and Fred Hammond. But his choice to perform “Love Wins,” a mainstream country anthem by Underwood, marked a pivot that showed a different side of the young singer.

“You got through it, baby,” Bryan told him. “We’ve seen you in that comfort zone of gospel, so it was nice to see you challenge yourself. We could tell you were always second-guessing yourself. But always continue to push yourself when you hit the stage. Great job.”

While the judges appreciated the risk, Hill didn’t secure enough votes to stay in the competition.

Underwood had previously challenged Hill to step out of his comfort zone: “Vocals were spot-on, but I think you cheated the system. I wanted to see you rock out! At some point, do something really unexpected.”

Throughout his time on “Idol,” Hill used his platform to glorify God. Hill described himself as a "churchy kid” and recalled how he started singing in church around the age of 6 or 7.

"My mother's camera roll is full of pictures and videos of me on the pulpit singing and preaching," Hill said.

He revealed he’d graduated high school early "so that I could go forth with my gift and do what God has called me and chosen me to do."

With the field narrowing, the remaining Top 8 contestants include Breanna Nix, Gabby Samone, Jamal Roberts, John Foster, Josh King, Mattie Pruitt, Slater Nalley and Thunderstorm Artis.

The next episode of "American Idol" airs Sunday night on ABC when the Top 8 will compete for a spot in the Top 6.