Budding Christian football star who gave ‘blessing bags’ to homeless accused of rape

In spring 2020, 18-year-old Crosley MacEachen, a standout football player at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, was praised by the global community service organization GVBACK for helping to assemble “blessing bags” for the homeless. Months later, according to recently filed court documents, MacEachen was accused of raping a girl as she slept at a home in Ohio.

The documents, first cited by The Cincinnati Enquirer, allege that on Dec. 6, 2020, the girl was asleep in the bedroom of a Symmes Township home when she woke up at about 5 a.m., to find MacEachen “on top of her,” having sexual intercourse.

“She pushed him off her and realized she was naked, despite wearing clothes when she went to sleep,” the documents say.

A month before that attack, MacEachen allegedly went into the bedroom of a Sycamore Township home and “grabbed her buttocks.” When she sat down on the bed “he pushed her back down,” when she tried to get up.

MacEachen has been charged with rape, gross sexual imposition and sexual battery.

The young football player’s attorney, R. Scott Croswell III, told The Daily Beast that “These charges are unproven allegations,” and “We intend to aggressively defend these charges.”

A WLWT report said MacEachen was slated to play football at the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne, Indiana, this fall but it was unclear Wednesday how the allegations will affect his standing at the school.

The school states on its website that: “Our Franciscan values apply to all regardless of religious affiliation.”

It's further stated in the university's Sexual Misconduct Policy that violations come with “serious sanctions.”

“All members of the campus community are expected to conduct themselves in a manner that does not infringe upon the rights of others. When an allegation of misconduct is brought to an appropriate administrator’s attention, and a Responding Party is found to have violated this policy, serious sanctions will be used to reasonably ensure that such actions are never repeated,” the school states.

St. Francis officials did not immediately respond to calls from The Christian Post on Wednesday about how the policy is likely to affect MacEachen.

While he is no longer a student at the “Christ-centered, multi-denominational, college preparatory academy” where tuition tops out at $16,100 annually, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy told WLWT that they were “saddened” for everyone involved in the case.

"CHCA has learned of an investigation which has resulted in charges filed against a former student. The alleged incident did not occur on school property nor during a school-sponsored event. CHCA is saddened for the individuals and families affected by this alleged incident, and our prayers remain with them,” the school said.

A release from Cincinnati Hills in May announcing MacEachen’s decision to sign with the University of St. Francis described him as a sensational kick and punt returner and a strong defensive player.

“Crosley is one of the most dynamic football players that I’ve had the pleasure to coach,” CHCA Head Football Coach KC Woods said. “Every time he touched the ball, everyone’s eyes got a little bigger. He is also one of the smartest football minds that I have coached. He understands the game as well as most coaches do. Crosley will have a remarkable career for NAIA powerhouse St. Francis.”

MacEachen was set for a pre-trial hearing Wednesday. A family member previously posted a $100,000 bond after his arrest.