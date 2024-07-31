Home News Canadian cathedral unveils Emancipation Day plaque honoring black history

An Anglican cathedral in Canada has unveiled a plaque honoring black history and the abolition of slavery in the British Empire in 1834, an event known as Emancipation Day.

The Cathedral Church of St. James in Toronto, Ontario, held a ceremony on Sunday to celebrate the unveiling of the plaque, which will eventually be permanently installed on the property at a date to be determined.

The Rev. Canon Stephen Fields, sub-dean and vicar at St. James Cathedral, told The Christian Post on Tuesday that the plaque came from the efforts of poet and activist Nadine Williams and former Ontario Black History Society President Rosemary Sadlier.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Williams and Sadlier petitioned Parks Canada and the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada to build a monument recognizing “Celebrations of Emancipation Day” in Canada.

A plaque honoring Emancipation Day, a Canadian holiday celebrating the anniversary of when slavery was abolished in the nation back in 1834. The plaque is set to be displayed at The Cathedral Church of St. James in Toronto, Ontario, which is part of the Anglican Church of Canada. | Courtesy St. James Cathedral

“St. James Cathedral, Toronto, from the beginning hosted or was involved in such celebrations. So this location was a natural choice,” said Fields, adding that it would be installed “on the lawn on the southwest corner of the cathedral, at King & Church Streets.”

Fields told CP that the ceremony was “well attended,” including by members of the congregation, the “local community,” and people from neighboring cities in Ontario.

Notable attendees included Member of Parliament Majid Jowhari of Richmond Hill, Jewel Cunningham of Parks Canada, and professor Stephen Azzi, a representative of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada.

Fields provided CP with an excerpt from his speech at the unveiling ceremony, in which he said “this plaque can serve as our north star.”

“It will remind those of us, who are endowed with a significantly high melanin content beneath our skin and Anglican blood flowing through our veins, who have deep roots in this country and city, and all who are members of this community, that we must remain committed to the cause of justice and equity,” he stated.

“We are committed to leveraging these assets to enhance our experience when we gather for worship, in our music and preaching, to address and correct historical grievances, and to ensure that our cathedral evolves into a space where all members feel valued and respected.”

In 2021, Canada’s House of Commons voted unanimously to make Aug. 1 the national holiday of Emancipation Day, which is the anniversary of the date in 1834 that the Slavery Abolition Act of 1833 went into effect throughout the British Empire.

“Canadians are not always aware that black and indigenous peoples were once enslaved on the land that is now Canada. Those who fought enslavement were pivotal in shaping our society to be as diverse as it is today,” stated the Canadian government.

“Therefore, each August 1, Canadians are invited to reflect, educate and engage in the ongoing fight against both anti-black and anti-indigenous racism and discrimination.”