Share

4 things to know about Canadian school shooting, suspect who identified as transgender

By CP Staff
Community members mourn during a candlelight vigil for the victims of Tumbler Ridge Secondary School where a mass shooting took place a day earlier in the small town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, on Feb. 11, 2026. Canadian police said Feb. 11 an 18-year-old male who identified as transgender carried out a mass shooting in a remote mining town, killing six people at a local school, after slaying her mother and stepbrother. Police commander Dwayne McDonald said authorities still don't know the motive in Tuesday's mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, but the shooter, who took his own life, was known to have mental health issues.
Community members mourn during a candlelight vigil for the victims of Tumbler Ridge Secondary School where a mass shooting took place a day earlier in the small town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, on Feb. 11, 2026. Canadian police said Feb. 11 an 18-year-old male who identified as transgender carried out a mass shooting in a remote mining town, killing six people at a local school, after slaying her mother and stepbrother. Police commander Dwayne McDonald said authorities still don't know the motive in Tuesday's mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, but the shooter, who took his own life, was known to have mental health issues. | Paige Taylor White/AFP via Getty Images

A shooter opened fire at a high school in western Canada on Tuesday, killing 10 people and injuring dozens before dying by suicide. The incident marks the deadliest school shooting in the country’s history.

Six bodies were found inside Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia, and another two at a nearby residence, while a separate victim died while being transported to a nearby hospital, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Reuters reported.

The suspected shooter, initially described as a female in a dress with brown hair, is believed to be a male who identified as transgender. The suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted injury in the school, and police believe there are no additional suspects.

At least two people were hospitalized with serious or life-threatening injuries, and as many as 25 others sustained wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

Here are four things to know about the suspect.

You’ve readarticles in the last 30 days.

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

Our work is made possible by the generosity of supporters like you. Your contributions empower us to continue breaking stories that matter, providing clarity from a biblical worldview, and standing for truth in an era of competing narratives.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you’re helping to keep CP’s articles free and accessible for everyone.

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Most Popular

More Articles