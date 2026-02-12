Home News 4 things to know about Canadian school shooting, suspect who identified as transgender

A shooter opened fire at a high school in western Canada on Tuesday, killing 10 people and injuring dozens before dying by suicide. The incident marks the deadliest school shooting in the country’s history.

Six bodies were found inside Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia, and another two at a nearby residence, while a separate victim died while being transported to a nearby hospital, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Reuters reported.

The suspected shooter, initially described as a female in a dress with brown hair, is believed to be a male who identified as transgender. The suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted injury in the school, and police believe there are no additional suspects.

At least two people were hospitalized with serious or life-threatening injuries, and as many as 25 others sustained wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

Here are four things to know about the suspect.